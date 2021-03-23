Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Women Futsal league to kick off this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd March 2021

The women’s Futsal season will kick-off this Sunday. This was confirmed by Laura McGinn
Gibraltar FA Women's Football Manager who also confirmed that a total of seven teams will be competing in the league with further details to be released later this week.
Among the teams hoping to debut in the league is understood to be newly founded Gibraltar Waves, who also hope to enter the senior 11-a-side league next season adding to the newly registered Lynx women’s team who join Europa and Lions Gibraltar women’s teams.
Teams have been preparing during the past weeks for the start of the Futsal league as Gibraltar also prepares to host a Euro qualifiers preliminary round group in May. With the international matches upon us, the Futsal league will be taking the main focal point in women’s football with the senior 11-a-side league still on hold with many of the players participating in the Futsal league.
In preparation for the Euro qualifiers players have been training some five to six times a week since the release of sport.

Most Read

Local News

Curfew ends Thursday as Gibraltar leaves behind ‘the deadliest winter’

Mon 22nd Mar, 2021

Local News

UK to base HMS Trent in Gibraltar, highlighting Rock’s strategic role

Mon 22nd Mar, 2021

Local News

Five escape unhurt after car rolls into sea

Sat 20th Mar, 2021

Local News

Strict precautions for GHA staff who declined vaccine

Wed 17th Mar, 2021

Local News

Local student accepted into Cambridge for PGCE

Sun 14th Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Men’s volleyball returns with highly competitive first matches

23rd March 2021

Sports
Ribas places youngsters at forefront (inclusive full image gallery of last training session)

23rd March 2021

Sports
Both Eagles and Grammarians forced to wait as Eurohockey puts competitions on hold

22nd March 2021

Sports
Rowing will resume races this weekend

22nd March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021