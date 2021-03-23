Women Futsal league to kick off this weekend

The women’s Futsal season will kick-off this Sunday. This was confirmed by Laura McGinn

Gibraltar FA Women's Football Manager who also confirmed that a total of seven teams will be competing in the league with further details to be released later this week.

Among the teams hoping to debut in the league is understood to be newly founded Gibraltar Waves, who also hope to enter the senior 11-a-side league next season adding to the newly registered Lynx women’s team who join Europa and Lions Gibraltar women’s teams.

Teams have been preparing during the past weeks for the start of the Futsal league as Gibraltar also prepares to host a Euro qualifiers preliminary round group in May. With the international matches upon us, the Futsal league will be taking the main focal point in women’s football with the senior 11-a-side league still on hold with many of the players participating in the Futsal league.

In preparation for the Euro qualifiers players have been training some five to six times a week since the release of sport.