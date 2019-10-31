Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Women's Football - Lions put six past Europa

By Stephen Ignacio
31st October 2019

Lions Gibraltar women set the standards once again as they responded to Lincoln red Imps Woman’s two consecurtive victories. Although losing their first match of the season against Lincoln Lions have bounced back putting six goals past a luckless Europa. Lions who played with just ten players throughout the 90 minutes produced an impressive performance...

Continue Reading

