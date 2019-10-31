Women's Football - Lions put six past Europa
Lions Gibraltar women set the standards once again as they responded to Lincoln red Imps Woman’s two consecurtive victories. Although losing their first match of the season against Lincoln Lions have bounced back putting six goals past a luckless Europa. Lions who played with just ten players throughout the 90 minutes produced an impressive performance...
