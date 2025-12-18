Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Women’s team drop four places in first attempt in FIFA rankings

By Stephen Ignacio
18th December 2025

Gibraltar women’s national team were to feature for the first time in FIFA World Rankings in 2025 after many years of wait.
Kicking off their official competitive international experience Gibraltar women were to see themselves drop four places in their debut year, something which although will be dissapointing for the players, was not unexpected with the national team still settling down to the experience of playing competitive international matches in official tournaments.
Ranked 189th Gibraltar is not the lowest of the UEFA sides within the FIFA rankings with Liechtenstien, which the beat in an international friendly, sitting two places below on 191.
Gibraltar ranks amongs nations such as Comoros, Madagascar, Anguilla, Bahamas, South Sudan, Turk and Caicos, Djibouti and Mauritius.
WIth the team preparing to play in their first qualifiers outside the Nations League, the will be looking to increase their ranking in 2026 as they accumulate matches and start to see some results.
Gaining in experience from every match, all eyes will be on the team as they develop in the coming years.

Most Read

Brexit

Negotiators complete work on treaty text, European Commission confirms

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Local News

New documentary explores Gibraltar’s underground tunnel network

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Local News

Residential parking temporarily suspended over festive period

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

UK/Spain News

Foreign Secretary quizzed in Commons on McGrail Inquiry report 

Tue 16th Dec, 2025

Local News

Bishop Azzopardi shares message of hope as hampers prepared for distribution

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar drop in FIFA ranking to 202

18th December 2025

Sports
GDA First Ladies Ranking Tournament - Bryanna Tosso claims Victory

18th December 2025

Sports
Start of 2026 will see first full international

18th December 2025

Sports
Gibraltar futsal to play Finland and Estonia in double header friendly internationals

18th December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025