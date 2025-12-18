Women’s team drop four places in first attempt in FIFA rankings

Gibraltar women’s national team were to feature for the first time in FIFA World Rankings in 2025 after many years of wait.

Kicking off their official competitive international experience Gibraltar women were to see themselves drop four places in their debut year, something which although will be dissapointing for the players, was not unexpected with the national team still settling down to the experience of playing competitive international matches in official tournaments.

Ranked 189th Gibraltar is not the lowest of the UEFA sides within the FIFA rankings with Liechtenstien, which the beat in an international friendly, sitting two places below on 191.

Gibraltar ranks amongs nations such as Comoros, Madagascar, Anguilla, Bahamas, South Sudan, Turk and Caicos, Djibouti and Mauritius.

WIth the team preparing to play in their first qualifiers outside the Nations League, the will be looking to increase their ranking in 2026 as they accumulate matches and start to see some results.

Gaining in experience from every match, all eyes will be on the team as they develop in the coming years.