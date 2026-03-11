Interschool football results from Monday’s tournament

The Gibraltar FA this past Monday supported the annual Interschool Football Tournament for both boys and girls.

Once again the tournaments were a huge success with all the upper primary schools playing.

In the boys the big match was that between Bishop Fitzgerald and St Joseph with both teams entering the match unbeaten. The former winning the clash between the two.

In the girls St Anne’s were unbeaten throughout.

With basketball and netball interschools already also having been completed this year the next main interschool tournament will be the rugby interschool with athletics relays once again expected for the summer sportsday period.

