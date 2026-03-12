Gibraltar women’s rugby to play first away tournament this weekend in Malaga

The Gibraltar Women’s Rugby team will this weekend, on Saturday March 14, travel to Malaga for their first away tournament of the season.

Kicking off at 11am at Campo de Manuel Becerra in Malaga, the tournament has been described as “a big moment for our new girls to put what they’ve learned into action and get some game time.”

Having only just started their domestic league competition in recent weeks, the players will come together as a squad to face teams from around the region, including Granada and Malaga.

The tournament comes a week before Gibraltar’s men’s senior team take on Sweden at Europa Sports Stadium, and just three months since Gibraltar officially joined Rugby Europe, despite opposition from Spanish rugby authorities to their entry.