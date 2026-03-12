Gibraltar’s Clubs receive the first instalments of their UEFA Solidarity payments for season 2025/26

Ten of Gibraltar’s football clubs have received the first instalments of their UEFA solidarity payments for the 2025/26 season. St Joseph’s FC, Europa FC, FC Magpies, Manchester 62 FC, Lions Gibraltar FC, Glacis United FC, College 1975 FC, Lynx FC, Mons Calpe SC and Europa Point FC have all received an equal share of the funding available to Gibraltar’s Clubs amounting to €166,000 each.

This season, Lincoln Red Imps FC reached the group stages of the UEFA Conference League, which means they are automatically ineligible to receive solidarity funding.

FC Hound Dogs don’t comply with all of the mandatory regulations and are therefore ineligible for UEFA Solidarity funding.

Below is a detailed explanation of how UEFA Solidarity funding works.

UEFA Solidarity Funding explained: Supporting the Development of Gibraltar Clubs

UEFA’s Solidarity Funding programme plays an important role in supporting the continued development and professionalisation of football clubs across Europe, including Gibraltar’s Football clubs.

Originally introduced as “Youth Solidarity” funding, the programme was specifically designed to support youth football activities. Under this model, clubs collectively agreed how the funding available to Gibraltar would be distributed.

However, in November 2024, UEFA introduced an updated solidarity funding criteria, designed to ensure clubs who receive funding strengthen governance, youth development, and professional standards.

In order to allow clubs to adapt to the new solidarity programme, UEFA phased the roll out of the framework over seasons, with each phase introducing additional requirements that clubs must meet in order to remain eligible for solidarity funding.

Season 2024/25 – Phase 0 (initial transition)

Season 2025/26 – Phase 1

Season 2026/27 – Phase 2

Phase 0 – Youth Development Foundations

(Applicable from Season 2024/25)

The initial phase focused on ensuring that clubs had the basic structures required to support youth football development.

Key requirements included:

Establishment of a Youth Development Programme

Compliance with minimum legal criteria

Phase 1 – Strengthening Youth Structures

(Applicable from Season 2025/26)

The next phase introduces more detailed requirements focused on coaching standards, safeguarding, and governance.

Clubs must demonstrate:

Compliance with all Phase 0 requirements

A minimum number of youth teams

A Head of Youth Development Programme holding at least a UEFA B Licence

At least three Head Youth Coaches qualified to a minimum UEFA B Licence

Compliance with medical care standards for players

Appointment of a Youth Team Medic

Implementation of Child and Youth Protection & Welfare policies

No overdue payables to other football clubs

Phase 2 – Professionalisation and Sustainability

(Applicable from Season 2026/27)

The final phase introduces broader organisational and sustainability requirements.

Clubs will be required to demonstrate:

Compliance with all Phase 0 and 1 requirements

Audited financial statements

Appropriate training facilities (in Gibraltar this requirement is considered fulfilled as clubs do not own their own facilities)

Appointment of a Supporter Liaison Officer

A Social and Environmental Responsibility Strategy

Active Women’s Football initiatives, such as:

Operating a women’s first team or running girls’ youth teams.

Affiliation with a women’s football club

Delivering initiatives to promote and develop women’s football, as defined by the Licensor (GFA)

Ongoing Communication with Clubs

Since the introduction of the revised framework in November 2024, all local clubs have been kept informed of all phases and requirements. The Gibraltar FA has provided updates ahead of each season’s implementation and continues to communicate with clubs throughout the year to support compliance with UEFA regulations.

The Club Licensing Unit (CLU) assesses compliance alongside the club licensing process. Each year, the CLU reports to UEFA — typically in May ahead of the upcoming season (for example, May 2026 for the 2026/27 season).

UEFA then uses this information as the final reference point for the allocation of solidarity funding.

Purpose of Solidarity Funding

UEFA Solidarity Funding is designed to ensure that Clubs strengthen the foundations of professional football in Europe, and clubs will be obliged to meet minimum quality standards as part of the scheme introduced for the new cycle. Youth development will remain the defining factor influencing eligibility for these solidarity payments.

Funds may be used by clubs to support areas such as:

Coach education and development

Medical care for players

Club administration and governance

Youth development programmes

Safeguarding and welfare initiatives

Eligibility and Distribution

Under the updated UEFA framework, clubs are eligible to receive an equal share of the solidarity funding allocated to Gibraltar, provided they comply with all required criteria.

Once funding is received by the Gibraltar FA, it must be distributed to clubs strictly in accordance with UEFA’s approved allocations.

However, UEFA rules state that clubs that qualify for the group stage of a European competition are automatically ineligible to receive solidarity funding, even if they otherwise meet all the eligibility criteria.

Payment Structure

Solidarity funding is distributed in two instalments each year:

Primary Payment – the largest portion, typically received around March

Competitive Balance Share – received around June

The competitive balance share varies annually, as it depends on the performance of the most successful club representing Gibraltar in UEFA competitions.

As a result of Lincoln Red imps FC’s performances in European Competitions this season, the competitive balance share distributed to other eligible clubs will be higher than usual this year.

Source Gibraltar FA