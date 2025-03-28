Workaholic’s Pool Tournament coming up in May

Jonathan Collado, President of the Gibraltar Pool Association announced that the association will be holding a Workaholic’s Pool Tournament, scheduled for 31st May 2025 at the Gibraltar Pool Academy, Jumpers North Bastion.

“This exciting event is being organized as a charity fundraiser for the GBC Open Day, 2025. It offers a fantastic opportunity for employees from various organisations to unwind, engage in friendly competition, and network while supporting a worthy cause.”

Teams of 3-4 members, all from the same company or organisation can register to participate with a deadline of May 4th for registration.

A maximum Number of 32 Teams will be competing so you must be quick to register.

Companies may register multiple teams, provided each team consists of different players.

To register, please complete the Team Registration Form (attached) and send it to The GPA via email or call Charlie Bear at +350 56199000 for any queries.

“ The tournament will not only be an excellent way for your team members to bond outside the workplace but also a great opportunity to support the GBC Open Day, 2025.”