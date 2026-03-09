World Book Day celebrated with free books and activities for pupils

Gibraltar Cultural Services organised a series of activities to mark World Book Day, including the distribution of around 1,000 free books to children in lower primary schools.

The initiative was organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture and was sponsored by the John Mackintosh Hall Trust.

As part of its commitment to literature and reading, Gibraltar Cultural Services provided a free book to every Year 1 and Year 2 pupil in Gibraltar. This year’s title was Bear Rescue by Hannah Gold.

In the UK, schoolchildren receive book tokens on World Book Day that can be exchanged for a free book. As this scheme is not available in Gibraltar, Gibraltar Cultural Services provided books directly to pupils to ensure young people had access to reading at home.

World Book Day was celebrated on March 5, with activities held at the John Mackintosh Hall.

This year’s theme was Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Schoolchildren took part in a drama workshop focused on creating characters, an art-themed workshop where pupils created their own bookmark sword, and a storytelling session designed to bring the books to life.

More than 450 students visited the John Mackintosh Hall throughout the day to take part in the activities aimed at encouraging reading for pleasure.

A public interactive storytelling session also took place at the Hall after school hours for children aged five to eight, presented by GAMPA Juniors.

The session was based on Greek myths and invited families to enjoy storytelling together, with children encouraged to attend in fancy dress if they wished.