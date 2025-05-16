Writing workshops to support 2025 Gibraltar Literary Festival

The Gibraltar National Book Council is supporting the organisers of the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival with a series of writing workshops as part of the festival’s 2025 programme. The first sessions will take place in June and October.

The initial workshop, titled Dialogue that Speaks Volumes: Writing Workshop, will be delivered by Gibraltar National Book Council member and writer Louis Emmitt-Stern. It will be held at BOOKgem on Thursday June 12 from 6pm to 8pm.

The event is designed for both emerging and established writers and will focus on the development of dialogue in storytelling. Participants will explore how and why characters speak, and how to craft compelling dialogue that reveals character, drives narrative, and connects with audiences. The workshop will include practical exercises across fiction, theatre and screenwriting.

This session forms part of the Council’s wider writer development programme. Further workshops and initiatives will be announced throughout 2025.