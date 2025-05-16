Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Writing workshops to support 2025 Gibraltar Literary Festival

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
16th May 2025

The Gibraltar National Book Council is supporting the organisers of the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival with a series of writing workshops as part of the festival’s 2025 programme. The first sessions will take place in June and October.

The initial workshop, titled Dialogue that Speaks Volumes: Writing Workshop, will be delivered by Gibraltar National Book Council member and writer Louis Emmitt-Stern. It will be held at BOOKgem on Thursday June 12 from 6pm to 8pm.

The event is designed for both emerging and established writers and will focus on the development of dialogue in storytelling. Participants will explore how and why characters speak, and how to craft compelling dialogue that reveals character, drives narrative, and connects with audiences. The workshop will include practical exercises across fiction, theatre and screenwriting.

This session forms part of the Council’s wider writer development programme. Further workshops and initiatives will be announced throughout 2025.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Shared prosperity will require major paradigm shift for Gib and Campo

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Former gaming boss handed one-year prison term for contempt of court

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Late Medieval Round Tower listed as protected heritage asset

Thu 15th May, 2025

Local News

Cruise couple seek women they credit for inspiring proposal

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar Government announces new digital clearing and settlement framework

Tue 13th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Lego flower patio attracts locals to Córdoba exhibition

16th May 2025

Local News
Gibraltar International Bank marks 10 years with eye on digital future, and ‘a human touch’

16th May 2025

Local News
Extension planned for St Martin’s School to support growing pupil numbers

16th May 2025

Local News
Supreme Court pays tribute to John Alcantara, trailblazing judge with a human touch

16th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025