X7s Super4s format to be launched

Weather permitting Gibraltar rugby will launch their latest Super4s format this Thursday with the X7s competition.

Kicking off at 8pm at Europa Point the next format of the Super4s follows some new changes to the format of competitions this season.

Gibraltar Rugby prepares for this summer when they will be officially competing in international Rugby7 events as part of their membership with Rugby Europa.

The association is also preparing for a couple of action packed months with both the youth sides in action and with the senior due to play their next international in March.