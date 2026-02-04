Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

X7s Super4s format to be launched

By Stephen Ignacio
4th February 2026

Weather permitting Gibraltar rugby will launch their latest Super4s format this Thursday with the X7s competition.
Kicking off at 8pm at Europa Point the next format of the Super4s follows some new changes to the format of competitions this season.
Gibraltar Rugby prepares for this summer when they will be officially competing in international Rugby7 events as part of their membership with Rugby Europa.
The association is also preparing for a couple of action packed months with both the youth sides in action and with the senior due to play their next international in March.

Most Read

Local News

Govt monitoring weather as services and schools stay open ‘at present’

Tue 3rd Feb, 2026

Local News

Around 12.5% of new cancer cases diagnosed at stage four

Wed 4th Feb, 2026

Local News

Stormy week ahead as fresh gales and heavy rain forecast 

Mon 2nd Feb, 2026

Local News

Demolition works application at Rooke site, with parcel office to remain for now

Mon 2nd Feb, 2026

Local News

Weather warning issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds

Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Hound Dogs to face Imps in Quarter Finals

4th February 2026

Sports
Lightning Strikes stays ahead on the table

4th February 2026

Sports
Sports outdoor facilities closed due to weather

4th February 2026

Sports
JAVI FELICE HITS SEASON HIGH (Basketball)

3rd February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026