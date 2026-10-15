Young Gibraltarian George Bear selected for Cádiz basketball team

Thirteen-year-old Gibraltarian George Bear has been selected to represent the Selección de Cádiz Infantil Masculino at the Campeonato de Andalucía A8, which takes place from 30 October to 1 November at the Pabellón Municipal de La Línea.

Standing at 6ft 7in, George currently plays for CD Centurias San Roque and has been playing basketball for several years, working hard to develop his game and earn the opportunity to represent Cádiz at regional level.

His selection has been welcomed with pride by his family, who have followed his progress and dedication to the sport.

His father, Zeiviak Bear, said the achievement meant a great deal to the family.

“As parents, myself and my wife Louise are extremely proud of what he has achieved, and so are his three brothers,” he said.

“We have seen the hard work and dedication he puts into basketball, and seeing him selected for the Cádiz team means a lot to us as a family.”

George trains regularly and continues to work on improving his game, with his selection providing an opportunity to compete against some of the best young basketball players in Andalucía.

His father also paid tribute to the coaches who have helped him along the way, acknowledging their contribution to his development.

“We would also like to thank all the coaches who have helped George over the years, as they have all played an important part in his development,” he said.

The Campeonato de Andalucía A8 will bring together young players representing their respective provincial selections, with George now set to take his place among the Cádiz squad for the three-day competition.

For the Bear family, the selection is a proud moment, with the young Gibraltarian getting the opportunity to test himself at a higher level of competition while continuing his development in the sport.

