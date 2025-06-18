Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Jun, 2025

Young man jailed six years for ‘harrowing’ Mid-Harbour fire

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
18th June 2025

A young man who set fire to a family home in Mid-Harbour Estate while three adults and two children were asleep inside was on Wednesday jailed for six years. Juan Francisco Sanchez Valenzuela, 19, of Castellar, had admitted to arson with intent to endanger life while in police custody just hours after he set fire...

