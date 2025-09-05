Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Young people shine at Gibraltar Youth Service end-of-summer showcase

By Chronicle Staff
5th September 2025

The Gibraltar Youth Service held its ‘Time 2 Shine’ showcase and barbecue at the Dolphins Youth Club courtyard, bringing together members and staff from all four youth clubs to celebrate talent, teamwork and creativity.

More than 100 young people attended the event, which featured a stage programme with performances including music, dance and comedy. The showcase aimed to highlight the confidence, skills and dedication developed within the Youth Service.

The event also included a community barbecue, giving young people and staff the chance to connect and celebrate the end of a busy summer of activities.

The Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, attended the event and praised the young performers.

Mr Santos said: “It is inspiring to see so many young people expressing themselves so confidently. The Youth Service provides not only activities but also safe spaces where young people can grow, build resilience and discover their passions.

“Today’s performances are a real testament to the talent and spirit we have in Gibraltar’s youth community.”

Youth workers said the event brought together the Dolphins, Plater, Laguna and Youth Centre clubs, strengthening a sense of belonging and shared identity across the service.

The ‘Time 2 Shine’ showcase and barbecue formed part of the Youth Service’s work to provide positive opportunities for young people, encouraging them to step out of their comfort zones, gain new experiences and develop confidence.

Most Read

Major new data centre will attract £1.8bn investment, positioning Gib as strategic hub for AI future

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Unite postpones strike and will ballot members after agreement with Govt 

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron introduces UAV capability after joint training

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Enforcement action taken to recover outstanding tax arrears

Tue 2nd Sep, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sanchez praises Starmer for leadership on Gib deal as UK and Spain relaunch ‘old friendship’

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar and its Neanderthals feature in BBC documentary

5th September 2025

Local News
Students complete GHA summer work placements

4th September 2025

Local News
Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron introduces UAV capability after joint training

4th September 2025

Local News
Rare Gibraltar snail discovery makes international magazine cover

4th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025