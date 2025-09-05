Young people shine at Gibraltar Youth Service end-of-summer showcase

The Gibraltar Youth Service held its ‘Time 2 Shine’ showcase and barbecue at the Dolphins Youth Club courtyard, bringing together members and staff from all four youth clubs to celebrate talent, teamwork and creativity.

More than 100 young people attended the event, which featured a stage programme with performances including music, dance and comedy. The showcase aimed to highlight the confidence, skills and dedication developed within the Youth Service.

The event also included a community barbecue, giving young people and staff the chance to connect and celebrate the end of a busy summer of activities.

The Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, attended the event and praised the young performers.

Mr Santos said: “It is inspiring to see so many young people expressing themselves so confidently. The Youth Service provides not only activities but also safe spaces where young people can grow, build resilience and discover their passions.

“Today’s performances are a real testament to the talent and spirit we have in Gibraltar’s youth community.”

Youth workers said the event brought together the Dolphins, Plater, Laguna and Youth Centre clubs, strengthening a sense of belonging and shared identity across the service.

The ‘Time 2 Shine’ showcase and barbecue formed part of the Youth Service’s work to provide positive opportunities for young people, encouraging them to step out of their comfort zones, gain new experiences and develop confidence.