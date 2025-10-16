Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Oct, 2025

Young people take centre stage at Youth Symposium

By Chronicle Staff
16th October 2025

Young people from across Gibraltar came together for the Youth Symposium held on Tuesday, at the John Mackintosh Hall, where discussions focused on education, volunteering, politics and community safety.

The Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, led the event, which brought together students, youth service users and young volunteers from NGOs to share ideas on how to improve life for young people in Gibraltar.
Participants raised a number of issues they felt were relevant to their lives, with Mr Santos pledging to explore these further in collaboration with them.

There was also strong support for proposals to hold a volunteers’ fair and to introduce a youth debate in Parliament, aimed at encouraging greater civic engagement among young people.

The event concluded with attendees expressing optimism about the future, as Mr Santos reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that young voices are considered in future policymaking.

Mr Santos said: “This generation has passion, creativity and courage and we want to make sure their ideas shape the Gibraltar of tomorrow.”

Young people aged between 14 and 25 who would like more information on participating in future Youth Symposiums can contact Rebecca.figueras@gibraltar.gov.gi

