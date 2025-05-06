Young Shakespeare Company returns to perform for students in Gibraltar

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in partnership with the John Mackintosh Educational Trust, has announced the return of the Young Shakespeare Company to Gibraltar.

The company will perform an adaptation of Twelfth Night at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre next week, with over two thousand students expected to attend. In addition to the performances, an educational workshop will be held, giving students interested in the dramatic arts the opportunity to work with professional actors under the guidance of Young Shakespeare Company Director, Christopher Geelan.

Gibraltar Cultural Services has expressed its gratitude to the John Mackintosh Educational Trust for sponsoring the project, and acknowledged the support and collaboration from the Department of Education and local schools.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “The Young Shakespeare Company offers a great fun and interactive introduction to classic literature and theatre to young audiences, which could lead to a lifetime of interest in the arts.”

“I would have loved this opportunity in my own youth and am excited to be able to offer this to thousands of potential future thespians.”