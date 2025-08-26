Youth monitors recognised for contribution to Nautilus Project

In a ceremony held on Friday morning, The Nautilus Project youth monitors were recognised for their outstanding contributions over the past few months, as part of an end of summer ceremony attended by family and dignitaries.

Certificates were given to people who had also passed their First Aid course, including Celine Cruz and Amy Agius.

The certificates were presented by Alex Sanchez Soiza and Brian Soiza from TNP.

The ceremony also featured the announcement of the "Employee of the Month" awards, a tradition that started last year.

The selection process, as explained by Mr Sanchez Soiza, involves monthly voting by peers to recognise those who have demonstrated exceptional effort and commitment.

For July, Dante Jimenez was named Employee of the Month, while Timothy McMahon received the accolade for August.



The ceremony concluded with expressions of gratitude to all participants and a call to continue fostering a spirit of recognition and community.

As a surprise and to show their appreciation the youth monitors presented the team behind the work TNP does, namely its founders husband and wife team Lewis Stagnetto and Melanie Soiza Stagnetto and their son Alex Sanchez Soiza, with flowers and a soft toy of different sea creatures.