Youth Service launches ‘This Is My Place’ exhibition for Children’s Mental Health Week

The Gibraltar Youth Service has launched its art exhibition, ‘This Is My Place’, as part of Children’s Mental Health Week 2026, with the Mayor, Nicholas Guerrero, formally opening the event at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery.

Organised on behalf of the Ministry of Youth, the initiative aimed to raise awareness of children and young people’s mental health and encourage open conversations around feelings and wellbeing.

Opening the exhibition, Mr Guerrero said this “reminds us of the importance of listening to, supporting and celebrating the voices of our young people,” noting that creativity can be a powerful tool for self-expression and wellbeing.

Young people involved in the project also spoke at the launch, sharing their experiences of the art workshops that led to the creation of their pieces and reflecting on the themes that emerged during the sessions.

The Youth Service delivered open art sessions and, in partnership with Kitchen Studios, produced shoebox ‘places’ during a focused workshop.

Participants also created paintings and a life-sized ‘safe corner’ installation exploring the theme that comfort and security are shaped as much by people as by places.

Visitors to the exhibition are invited to reflect on what makes a space feel personal and safe, with each piece highlighting creativity, emotional wellbeing and the importance of listening to young people’s voices.

The exhibition was open briefly and has now closed.