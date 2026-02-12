Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Youth Service launches ‘This Is My Place’ exhibition for Children’s Mental Health Week

By Chronicle Staff
12th February 2026

The Gibraltar Youth Service has launched its art exhibition, ‘This Is My Place’, as part of Children’s Mental Health Week 2026, with the Mayor, Nicholas Guerrero, formally opening the event at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery.

Organised on behalf of the Ministry of Youth, the initiative aimed to raise awareness of children and young people’s mental health and encourage open conversations around feelings and wellbeing.

Opening the exhibition, Mr Guerrero said this “reminds us of the importance of listening to, supporting and celebrating the voices of our young people,” noting that creativity can be a powerful tool for self-expression and wellbeing.

Young people involved in the project also spoke at the launch, sharing their experiences of the art workshops that led to the creation of their pieces and reflecting on the themes that emerged during the sessions.

The Youth Service delivered open art sessions and, in partnership with Kitchen Studios, produced shoebox ‘places’ during a focused workshop.

Participants also created paintings and a life-sized ‘safe corner’ installation exploring the theme that comfort and security are shaped as much by people as by places.

Visitors to the exhibition are invited to reflect on what makes a space feel personal and safe, with each piece highlighting creativity, emotional wellbeing and the importance of listening to young people’s voices.

The exhibition was open briefly and has now closed.

Most Read

Local News

Duty-free allowances to change under new treaty rules

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: The Rookery

Tue 10th Feb, 2026

Brexit

UK Parliament briefings suggest ‘very positive support’ for UK and EU Gibraltar treaty, with caveats

Wed 11th Feb, 2026

Local News

Tech issues resolved after airfield closed affecting all morning flights

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Local News

Property market realigns as total deal value falls and residency pause weighs on confidence 

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Minister for Tourism attends Industry Leader’s Dinner in London

12th February 2026

Local News
Demolition work starts on Victoria Stadium’s main stand

11th February 2026

Local News
Supreme Court orders company accused of false accounting to pay £78,000

10th February 2026

Local News
Government teams address adverse weather impacts on roads and drainage

10th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026