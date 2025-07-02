Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Youth Symposium participants return from cultural exchange in Tangier

By Chronicle Staff
2nd July 2025

Fifteen young people from Gibraltar’s Youth Symposium have returned from a visit to Tangier, Morocco, where they took part in a programme of cultural exchange and community service.

A key highlight of the trip was a visit to the Cheshire Homes, a residential facility for individuals with disabilities. The visit was supported by Vanessa Saccone of the local Cheshire Home Support Group, who also accompanied the group to Tangier.

During their stay, the young people engaged with residents through non-verbal communication and shared activities, including organising a day trip to the beach—an experience that was new for many of the residents.

The initiative was supported by local sponsors, including Marble Arc and the Gibraltar Women’s Health Group. The young people also contributed through their own fundraising efforts.

One participant is now planning an artistic collaboration with a resident artist from Cheshire Homes as part of the Monster Project, an initiative that connects children’s artwork with professional illustrators worldwide.

The group expressed a strong desire to return and build on the relationships formed, describing the trip as a valuable and impactful experience.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture, Tourism and Youth, Christian Santos, said: “This trip was organised after discussion at the Youth Symposium and was an initiative directly proposed by members. I am thrilled the Youth Symposium has led to this and am sure other projects will ensue from this group meeting regularly and discussing issues that are important to them. My thanks to the Youth Service for facilitating the trip.”

For further information on the Youth Symposium or the Youth Service, contact youthservice@gibraltar.gov.gi.

