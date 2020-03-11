Youth track league continues this Thursday

The GAAA have confirmed that the second winter youth track league races will continue as planned this Thursday.

“The GAAA Youth winter track league will go ahead tomorrow as scheduled. We would like to inform all parents of the changes to current policies and procedures at the GSLA’” read a notice issued this Wednesday evening by the GAAA.

The GAAA reminded the public that No spectator access will be allowed.

Registration for new Athletes or those that require a new number will be required to meet at the cepsa entrance between 5.30 and 6.30 pm. Those paid up and with numbers are advised to turn up a little later.

To avoid bulk gatherings the GAAA has arranged that all children aged 8 and under can be collected after race from the Cepsa entrance. Children aged 9 and over will need to be collected from the Muga / Red area access.

In the meantime this Wednesday saw the GSLA post new signs across sports facilities reminding users of restrictions which exist across all sports venues in relation to spectators and use of facilities by users.

GSLA staff have been monitoring entrance points at venues guiding members of the public on the policies implemented. A request for co-operation from users, particularly parents, has been made in order to maintain the tight restrictions aimed at protecting users.