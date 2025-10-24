Zarzuela 'La Revoltosa' returns to Gibraltar in 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, has announced the return of the Teatro Lirico Andaluz to Gibraltar’s cultural programme in 2026 with a performance of the zarzuela La Revoltosa.

The production will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Thursday February 12, 2026, at 8pm. Tickets are priced at £10 and are available from www.buytickets.gi or at the John Mackintosh Hall reception between 9am and 4pm.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “The zarzuela is a classic genre of theatre which remains popular in Gibraltar. With its loyal audience, year on year we also see new fans joining in this light-hearted traditional musical and dance entertainment.”

“La Revoltosa debuted in Madrid in 1897, and its longevity is testament to its popularity. Theatre goers are certainly in for a treat.”