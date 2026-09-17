Zrinjski too strong for Lincoln Red Imps youngsters

Ryan Casciaro’s young team faced a tough lesson on their travels to Bosnia this Wednesday. Although having the support of the senior team that has reached the league phase of the Conference League, Zrinjski Mostar were a very different opposition to what the Imps have faced.

The Imps’ UEFA Youth League campaign got off to a difficult start as they suffered a 6-0 defeat against Zrinjski Mostar in the first leg of their first-round tie in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday.

Zrinjski took control early at the Stadion HŠK Zrinjski, scoring twice inside the opening 18 minutes through Arapović.

The hosts continued to apply pressure and added a third goal in the 31st minute, with Arapović finding the net again.

Lincoln were unable to mount a comeback as Zrinjski extended their advantage to 4-0 through Šunjić in the 40th minute.

The Bosnian side went into the break with a four-goal advantage and continued to dominate possession after the restart.

Zrinjski added a fifth goal nine minutes into the second half, with Arapović.

Šunjić also added another for Zrinjski quickly moved six goals clear.

Arapović and Šunjić finishing with four and three goals apiece the duo destroying the Gibraltar U18 youth champions.

The result leaves Lincoln facing an almost impossible task in front of their home crowd in the second leg. A positive result is probably the best they can hope for after such a defeat.

