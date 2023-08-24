100% pass rate for Prior Park GCSE students

Prior Park GCSE students achieved an 100% pass rate for this year with over a third of the results better than a seven, the equivalent of an A grade, far exceeding the UK expected performance.

The vast majority of GCSE students arrived at the school by 9am to pick up their results.

Headmaster Peter Watts told the Chronicle there were fewer surprises than with last week’s A-levels.

“I think the return to normal has been a little bit less sudden at GCSE than at A-level and the students getting their results, they were largely really pleased and have everything they need now to go on to the next steps in their education,” he said.

“In terms of numbers, over a third of the results are better than a seven at GCSE, which is good, far exceeds the UK expected performance and we are really pleased with that top end.”

He also added that over 70% of their students had positive value added. This means that they've outperformed what baseline tests the school does through the University of Durham.

Mr Watts added this suggests they're capable and points to how well they've responded to the support the schools gives and help at home.

Over 90% of grades at Prior Park at the higher pass rate of grade four or better.

“Students are really happy, I think staff are happy and it's an easier morning I think than last week’s A-level results where that return to normality was much more sudden,” he said.

“I am really proud today.”

“At some time, we are going to have to stop talking about Covid, maybe in three, four years time we might get there. But every year group at the moment has got their own different story about how Covid impacted their educational experience.”

“This particular year group when they joined the school, they'd been with us for three months. And then we basically went into remote learning.”

“They had 18 months of not really experiencing real school or school free of disruptions.”

“So as much as our Year 13s had their GCSEs canceled. This year’s group too had their own challenges to face in terms of socialisation, not being able to go to school with friends.”

“We're really, really pleased about how they responded coming back from Covid and the grades they got today is just reward really for the hard work that they put in,” he added.

He also gave an update on the school’s A-level students and said: “all of those students last week who wanted to go on to higher education have been placed.

“For those students as well, their future is certain, they can go on now and enjoy the next stage in their academic or working life.”