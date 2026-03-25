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Wed 25th Mar, 2026

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Local News

100kg collected at Western Beach Nautilus Project clean-up

By Chronicle Staff
25th March 2026

The Nautilus Project marked World Water Day and Earth Hour 2026 with the 136th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean at Western Beach, where 100kg of litter was collected.

Pupils from Notre Dame joined the clean-up, which highlighted the role young people are playing in helping to protect Gibraltar’s coastline.

The Nautilus Project urged the public to help keep the coastline clean and to respect the work carried out by the children who took part.

Thanks were also extended to Recycle.gi for its support during the event.

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