Gibraltar will play Lithuania in Nations League relegation play-off

Changes in the format of the play-offs which will decide which nation drops from League C to League D in the Nations League will see Gibraltar play against Lithuania instead of Cyprus, according to the latest information published by UEFA in December.

Gibraltar had originally been scheduled to play Cyprus in what was one of two play-offs. However, changes in the format has seen Cyrpus moved, alongside Belarus leaving the two lowest point scorers in the previous edition of the tournament to play the play-offs.

The winner of the matches between Lithuania and Gibraltar will join League C Pot 4 alongside Belarus, Estonia and Latvia in the Nations League draw on February 8th. With the loser joining League D’s Pot 1 alongside Moldova.

UEFA announced their new format for the Nations League on December 6th with a guideline published on their official website.

The first leg will be played on Thursday 21 March 2024 with a 2045hrs kick off, Gibraltar playing at home.

The second leg will be played on Tuesday 26 March 2024 with an 1800hrs kickoff.

Draw and match dates, who's playing who, and how it works – all you need to know about the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.

The fourth edition of the UEFA Nations League begins with the league phase draw in Paris on Thursday 8 February 2024.

The league phase games will be played in autumn 2024, with the finals (to be staged by one of the four nations that qualify) set to take place in June 2025.

How will the league phase of the 2024/25 Nations League work?

The 54 UEFA member associations participating in the league phase have been divided into four leagues based on their results in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League. Teams are then divided into pots, again based on their 2022/23 UEFA Nations League rankings:

League A

Pot 1: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands

Pot 2: Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Hungary

Pot 3: Switzerland, Germany, Poland, France

Pot 4: Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Scotland

• The League A draw will determine four groups of four teams. Full draw procedure available here.

• Each team will play six matches in their group, one home and one away against the other three nations in the group.

League B

Pot 1: Austria, Czechia, England, Wales

Pot 2: Finland, Ukraine, Iceland, Norway

Pot 3: Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Montenegro

Pot 4: Georgia, Greece, Türkiye, Kazakhstan

• The League B draw will determine four groups of four teams. Full draw procedure available here.

• Each team will play six matches in their group, one home and one away against the other three nations in the group.

League C

Pot 1: Romania, Sweden, Armenia, Luxembourg

Pot 2: Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands

Pot 3: North Macedonia, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus

Pot 4: Belarus, Lithuania/Gibraltar*, Estonia, Latvia

• The League C draw will determine four groups of four teams. Full draw procedure available here.

• Each team will play six matches in their group, one home and one away against the other three nations in the group.

*To be determined following the 2022/23 play-outs in March 2024

League D

Pot 1: Lithuania/Gibraltar*, Moldova

Pot 2: Malta, Andorra, San Marino, Liechtenstein

• The League D draw will determine two groups of three teams. Full draw procedure available here.

• Each team will play four matches in their group, one home and one away against the other two nations in the group.

*To be determined following the 2022/23 play-outs in March 2024

What changes have been made for the 2024/25 Nations League?

The UEFA Nations League will be expanded with a new knockout round to be played in March 2025, thereby creating continuity between the group phase ending in November and the finals played in June.

The League A group winners and runners-up will participate in home-and-away quarter-finals, with the winners of these ties qualifying for the Final Four.

The fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B are automatically relegated to League B and C respectively. The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams in League C, meanwhile, are relegated to League D.

The four group winners in Leagues B and C, as well as the two group winners in League D, are automatically promoted to Leagues A, B and C respectively.

The third-ranked teams of League A and the runners-up of League B, as well as the third-ranked teams of League B and the runners-up of League C, will play a home-and-away promotion/relegation play-off.

There will also be play-offs between the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C and the two runners-up from League D.

The expansion of the UEFA Nations League into the International Match Calendar window of March will only concern a selected number of teams and the remaining teams will already be available to start the European Qualifiers.

How will the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League Finals work?

Semi-finals will take place on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025. The winners advance to the final on Sunday 8 June, while the two beaten semi-finalists will contest the match for third place earlier the same day.

What are the dates for the 2024/25 Nations League?

League phase draw: 8 February 2024

Matchday 1: 5-7 September 2024

Matchday 2: 8-10 September 2024

Matchday 3: 10-12 October 2024

Matchday 4: 13-15 October 2024

Matchday 5: 14-16 November 2024

Matchday 6: 17-19 November 2024

Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025

Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

What is the Nations League?

The UEFA Nations League was devised to minimise meaningless friendlies and give nations competitive encounters with equally ranked teams.

Teams from all the European associations compete in a league structure featuring promotion and relegation. In the first edition of the tournament they were divided into 12 teams in League A, 12 in League B, 14 in League C and 16 in League D.

As outlined above, the 2024/25 edition will have 16 teams in Leagues A, B and C, with six in League D.

Source UEFA