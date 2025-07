In the second day on the track it was the semi-finals for the 400m men’s race where Luke Desoiza ran first but missed out on the finals coming in 6th place in a time of 52.66.

Next running was Pau Funes Fa in the 100m semi-final, coming in 7th in a time of 11.51.

On the field was Julian Turnock in the shotput for his first Island Games. Who came in 4th with a throw of 11.76.