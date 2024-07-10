16 years on, police still search for Chaima Slim

On the 16th anniversary of the disappearance of Chaima Slim, the Royal Gibraltar Police are still appealing to the public for any information regarding her whereabouts.

Chaima, who was 19 years of age at the time of her disappearance, was last seen at around midnight on Sunday July 10, 2008, as she walked across the frontier into Spain.

“Over the last year, the case has been subject to a review by a Senior Investigating Officer. RGP detectives have been revisiting witnesses and the review is ongoing,” said an RGP spokesperson.

“We’ve also been in touch with the family to update them on the investigation.”

Chaima continues to be listed worldwide as a Missing Person on Interpol’s missing person database.

This means that the RGP will be alerted in the event of any information coming to light anywhere in the world in connection with her disappearance.

Any person wishing to provide any information relating to her disappearance or whereabouts should contact the RGP Duty Officer at Police Headquarters, via Telephone No. (+350) 20072500 or through the reporting portal via our website www.police.gi

All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.