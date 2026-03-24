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Tue 24th Mar, 2026

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Sports

Gordon won Annual Hill Climb

By Stephen Ignacio
24th March 2026

Whilst only 4.5km in distance, the Annual Hill Climb remains one of the most gruelling challenges in the athletics calendar on the Rock.

This Sunday, those brave enough to take up the challenge gathered at Queensway early in the chilly morning, ready for the test ahead. Starting with a short flat section through Queensway, runners made their way to Ragged Staff where, upon passing through the archways, the long and steep climb began. From there, it was a relentless ascent along Europa Road, into the Nature Reserve, and up to the finish line high at the top of the Rock.

Andrew Gordon quickly took the lead, closely followed by Sergi Esquivel and Finley Cant. Neither of the chasing pair were able to close the gap on Gordon as the climb intensified. However, their presence kept the pressure on throughout, making for a compelling race.

Gordon eventually extended his lead to around 50 seconds over Esquivel in the latter stages. Cant dropped back slightly towards the finish but still secured third place, finishing just under 30 seconds behind Esquivel.

In the women’s race, a small field of five runners completed the course. Hella Marina Pena Alonso claimed victory, followed by Angie Meffan-Main in second place.

Lourdians runner Magdalena Cox finished third, ahead of Alicia Dominguez Arcos and Angela Chaowutthiprasit.

MEN’S RESULTS

Andrew Gordon (Hercules Triathlon, M35) – 21:07
Sergi Esquivel (Lourdians Running Club, SM) – 21:57
Finley Cant (Lourdians Running Club, U20M) – 22:26
Lee Corbacho (Lourdians Running Club, SM) – 24:03
Maurice Turnock (Lourdians Running Club, M50) – 24:06
Jacek Trojanowski (Lourdians Running Club, M40) – 24:49
Nick Balbuena (Unattached, M40) – 27:06
John Amado (Lourdians Running Club, M50) – 28:37
Julian Santos (Lourdians Running Club, M35) – 29:01
Richard Thackray (Unattached, M50) – 29:43
Alex Cabrera (Unattached, M45) – 30:22
Anthony Rodriguez (Unattached, M60) – 31:01
Adrian Netherwood (Unattached, M65) – 34:26
Antonio Martinho Nunes (Unattached, M35) – 34:33
Adolfo Aladana Bilbao (Unattached, SM) – 34:51
Julian Bilbao (Unattached, M65) – 35:09
Radoslav Volny (Lourdians Running Club, M50) – 37:39
Todo Terreno Chipolina (Unattached, SM) – 41:29
Jose Antonio Millan Saenz (Unattached, M70) – 41:34

WOMEN’S RESULTS

Hella Marina Pena Alonso (Unattached, SW) – 26:55
Angie Meffan-Main (Unattached, W45) – 32:36
Magdalena Cox (Lourdians Running Club, W35) – 33:17
Alicia Dominguez Arcos (Lourdians Running Club, W50) – 40:14
Angela Chaowutthiprasit (Unattached, W35) – 41:31

Images courtesy GAAA

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