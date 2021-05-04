24 hour charity run this weekend

A 24 hour run to raise funds in support of the upcoming charity event 5 in 5 will take place this weekend.

The 5 in 5 challenge will see Charles Harrison, Adrian Lopez and Kieron Alvarez complete five half Ironmans in five days.

Mr Harrison is a member of the Carpe Diem Running Club and together with his fellow club members Lisa Olivera, Tamara Viagas, Elliot Johnson and Stefan Davis they decided a 24-hour run from 5pm to 5pm would be an ideal way to raise funds for the challenge.

The event is open to all runners on the Rock.

Starting on Friday, May 7 at 5pm outside Atlantic Suites runners will take in turn to run a minimum of 30 minutes. There is no maximum to the length of time a runner can take part with a small number aiming to complete the distance of a marathon, 42.2km.

Two routes have been mapped out, one for a 5km and one for 10km. However, runners can undertake their own route as long as it is in the selected slot.

The registration fee is £10 and runners are encouraged to donate more if they are able to.

At present over 40 runners are taking part and over £600 has been raised for the two 5 in 5 charities Cardiac Rehab Centre and the Cancer Relief Centre.

“One of our club members and friend is participating in the 5 in 5 charity event which consists of five half Ironmans in five days. Each day will consist of a 1.9km swim, a 90km bike ride and a 21.1km run. He is doing so with two other friends who have been touched by cancer and heart disease,” said a spokesperson for the group.

“Heart disease and cancer in particular has touched the lives of many of our friends and families and we wanted to be able to contribute to this worthy cause by doing something we all love, running.”

“Additionally, we also wanted to promote running as a great sport for both your physical and mental health, and we encourage as many people to join this event,” they added.

To take part contact Ms Viagas via 54024265 or the 5 in 5 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/5-in-5-100812077942716