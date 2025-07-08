Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Jul, 2025

Features

Local actors travel to UK drama festival

By Chronicle Staff
8th July 2025

Two groups of local young actors will be travelling to the UK next week to take part in the Duncan Rand Youth One-Act Play Festival, held at Medway Little Theatre in Rochester (Kent).

BestSide Drama Group (formerly Bayside & Westside Drama Group) will be performing ‘And Scene!’ a play written by Brent Holland and directed by Abby Ryan Wallace, while Gibraltar College’s first ever cohort of BTEC Acting students will be performing their production of The Trial, written by Steven Berkoff and directed by Julian Felice.

This will be the tenth time that local groups take part in the Festival, with BestSide having won the last three editions, and six in total.

The group performed And Scene! at the last Gibraltar Drama Festival, where actor William Felice won Best Youth Actor for his performance.

For its part, the College’s production of The Trial was entered into the 2024 Gibraltar Drama Festival, with Nicholas Raggio winning Best Youth Actor and Bella Navas winning Best Youth Supporting Actress.

Their participation continues the strong links with Medway Little Theatre, whose Youth Company regularly takes part in our festival. In addition to performing, the students will also be participating in a joint workshop with the youngsters from Medway.

The contingent leaves Gibraltar on June 10 and performs in England this Friday, returning to the Rock on Sunday.

