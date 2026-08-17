24-hour Swimathon returns in aid of SSAFA Gibraltar

Gibraltar’s Armed Forces community will return to the pool later this month for a 24-hour Swimathon in aid of SSAFA Gibraltar, after last year’s inaugural event raised more than £1,000.

The challenge starts at 2pm on Wednesday, August 26, at HELM Point Pool and will run continuously until 2pm the following day.

Organisers said the event had also brought together people from across Gibraltar’s Armed Forces community for 24 hours of swimming and teamwork, prompting calls for it to return this year.

The Swimathon is open to Military ID and MOD card holders and participants do not need a HELM Pool pass.

Swimmers must be able to complete at least 50 metres unassisted but can otherwise decide how far they want to swim, from 50 metres to longer-distance challenges.

The event is again being organised by Gemma Ellis, who also led last year’s Swimathon.

SSAFA Gibraltar chair Alan Jones said: “Last year’s Swimathon was an extraordinary achievement. Swimming almost 226 kilometres and raising more than £1,000 for SSAFA was fantastic, but for me the real success was seeing our community come together around the pool throughout those 24 hours.”

“SSAFA is, of course, here to provide practical, emotional and financial support when people need us, but strengthening connections and bringing our Armed Forces community together is also hugely important. The Swimathon captured that perfectly.”

“Perhaps the greatest testament to its success was how many people asked almost immediately whether it would happen again. We are therefore absolutely delighted that Gemma has taken on the challenge for a second year.”

“Organising something of this scale requires an enormous amount of work, leadership and determination, and we are incredibly grateful to Gemma for everything she has done to make it possible.”

“Now we need people to get involved. You don’t have to be an endurance swimmer - if you can swim 50 metres unassisted, you can contribute. Whether it is two lengths or 200, every metre adds to the collective total.”

“And for those who can’t take part, we would love you to get behind the swimmers by supporting the event and helping us raise as much as possible for SSAFA Gibraltar.”

Entry costs £5, with the first 50 people to pre-register receiving a free BBQ coupon and commemorative gift.

A BBQ for participants and supporters will be held when the challenge finishes on Thursday afternoon.

SSAFA Gibraltar is part of SSAFA’s global network supporting the Armed Forces community. Its Gibraltar Service Committee is run by volunteers and supports serving personnel and their families posted to Gibraltar, as well as members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and their families.

Support includes practical, emotional and financial assistance, welfare advice, grants and activities aimed at strengthening social connections.

Participants can register at https://tinyurl.com/2026-Swimathon.

Those not taking part can donate to SSAFA Gibraltar at https://www.justgiving.com/page/2026-24hr-swimathon-gib.