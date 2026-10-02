Heritage Ministry launches educational history video series

The Ministry for Heritage has launched a new series of educational videos aimed at making Gibraltar’s history more accessible to audiences of all ages.

The series will cover subjects including Gibraltar’s history, archaeology, culture, language, people and heritage, drawing on research and interpretation already carried out by the Ministry.

It follows a range of heritage initiatives developed in recent years, including interpretation panels, historical timelines, the memorialisation of significant Gibraltarians, the recording of vernacular street names, conservation work at historic sites and monuments and the creation of online heritage resources.

The Ministry said the videos were intended to present much of that work in a visual format for residents, students, researchers and visitors.

They will also complement existing information available through heritage trails, educational resources, interpretation panels and the Ministry’s website.

The programme is intended to develop over the longer term, progressively covering Gibraltar’s history from prehistory to the present day and creating a digital library of educational material.

The videos can be accessed through the Ministry for Heritage website and the Gibraltar Government’s official YouTube channel, where future episodes will also be released.

The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, said: "Over the years, the Ministry for Heritage has undertaken a significant amount of research, interpretation and public engagement work aimed at promoting Gibraltar's unique history and identity.”

“These new educational videos allow us to bring that work to life in a dynamic and accessible way.”

“Whether through our historical timelines, interpretation panels, memorialisation programme, vernacular street name project or wider heritage initiatives, our objective has always been to make Gibraltar's history available to everyone.”

“These videos represent the next stage of that journey. We hope that residents, students, visitors and history enthusiasts of all ages will enjoy exploring Gibraltar's fascinating story through this new format and develop an even greater appreciation of the people, events and cultures that have shaped our community over thousands of years."