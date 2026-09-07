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Mon 7th Sep, 2026

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Local News

27 teams to take part in Clean Up the World campaign

By Chronicle Staff
7th September 2026

Twenty-seven teams and supporters will tackle 30 sites across Gibraltar on September 19 as part of this year’s Clean Up the World community campaign.

Schools, clubs, businesses, specialists, agencies, Government departments and members of the public are expected to take part, with the ESG saying a small number of additional volunteers can still join if they make contact by September 9.

The campaign will focus on difficult-to-access areas and important habitats, with volunteers working at cliffs, coastal locations, underwater sites and green and urban areas.

Some locations will involve joint efforts between volunteers, industry, specialists and public services.

Organisers said the campaign was intended to raise environmental awareness and encourage civic pride, while drawing attention to the amount of short-lived and disposable waste generated in Gibraltar.

They said waste which is not disposed of correctly can create eyesores and pose a threat to wildlife on land and at sea.

The campaign is also highlighting the impact of wipes being flushed into Gibraltar’s sewage system and drains, with organisers calling for the practice to stop.

Clean Up the World Gibraltar said the annual effort also underlined the need for a modern waste facility, which it said was now beginning to move towards becoming a reality.

Until then, organisers called for clearer information on where residents and businesses should dispose of different types of waste.

They said this information should be made available not only online but also in busy public locations including libraries, supermarkets, sports facilities and schools.

Clean Up the World Gibraltar said improved facilities and clearer information should also be accompanied by visible enforcement against littering and fly-tipping.

It said significant effort and resources were currently spent cleaning up discarded waste and argued that greater emphasis should be placed on preventing the problem.

This year marks the 22nd Clean Up the World campaign held in Gibraltar.

Organisers thanked the volunteers and organisations which have supported the initiative for more than 20 years and continue to take part in efforts to improve Gibraltar’s environment.

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