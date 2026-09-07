GSLA highlights health and wellbeing activities for seniors

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority has highlighted a range of health, wellbeing, sport and physical activities available to seniors across Gibraltar in partnership with local sporting associations and community groups.

At the centre of the programme is the GSLA Exercise and Seniors Recreation Morning, held every Thursday during term time at the Bayside Sports Complex MUGA.

The morning begins at 9.15am with a low-impact cardio, muscular strength and conditioning class for people aged 55 and over.

At 10.15am, a low-impact cardio and chair exercise class is held for those aged 68 and over, accompanied by popular music.

From 11.30am to 1.45pm, the MUGA hosts a recreation session for men and women offering pickleball, carpet bowls, table tennis and badminton.

Further information on the exercise classes is available at miffy@gibtelecom.net, while details of the recreation session can be obtained from sportsdevelopment@gsla.gi.

Beyond the Thursday programme, a range of activities are run by associations and clubs across Gibraltar, including walking cricket, walking football, walking netball, tai chi, pétanque, pickleball and table tennis.

The Physical Activities Association for Mature Older Adults [PAAMOA] offers more than 20 specialist land-based exercise classes and 17 water-based classes for people aged 60 and over at the GSLA Accessible Pool and Lathbury Pool.

King’s Bastion Leisure Centre also hosts seniors’ ten-pin bowling sessions on Tuesday mornings at 10.30am and Friday afternoons at 2.30pm, as well as subtitled cinema screenings for people with hearing impairments.

Other activities include chair exercise for frail older adults at King’s Bastion Leisure Centre on Tuesdays, pétanque and social activities at the Gibraltar Pétanque Association and tai chi sessions at Wellington Front.

Walking cricket is held every Tuesday morning at the Europa Sports Complex, with participants meeting at the Europa Café at 9.30am ahead of a 10am start.

Walking football takes place at the Bayside Sports Complex on Wednesday and Friday mornings, while walking netball is held at Bishop Fitzgerald Sports Hall every Thursday during term time at 6pm.

Pickleball sessions are available at the Bayside Sports Complex MUGA, while the Gibraltar Table Tennis Association also offers opportunities for people of different ability levels to take part.

The Chief Executive of the GSLA, Reagan Lima, said: "Staying active later in life is one of the best things anyone can do for their health, and it should never depend on being able to afford a gym or having done sport before.”

“The Thursday morning programme at Bayside has grown into a proper community in its own right, and the strength of what is on offer across Gibraltar is down to the

associations and volunteers who give up their time every week. We want every senior to know that there is something here for them, whatever their level, and that they will be made welcome."

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, said: "Sport and physical activity are not just for the young. The programme the GSLA supports for our seniors is about keeping people healthy, independent and connected to each other, and it shows what can be achieved when Government works alongside our sporting associations and community groups.”

“I would encourage anyone aged 55 and over who has not yet tried one of these sessions to come along. My thanks go to the GSLA team, the associations and the many volunteers who make all of this possible."

Tai Chi

Tai Chi Centre, Wellington Front. A gentle form of martial art focusing on the mind and body working as one to develop core strength, mobility, memory and relaxation. Contact Maureen via WhatsApp on 54923000 or at maureenpjurado24@gmail.com.

Chair Exercise for Frail Older Adults

Tuesdays at King's Bastion Leisure Centre, Boyd's Patio. Contact Janet at janbilty@gmail.com to be added to the waiting list.

Gibraltar Pétanque Association

Pétanque and a range of social activities for members at the Association's headquarters on Smith Dorrien Avenue. Contact richard.whitear@rocketmail.com or telephone 54025360.

Walking Cricket

Every Tuesday morning at the Europa Sports Complex. Meet at the Europa Café at 9.30am for a coffee and a chat, ready to start at 10.00am. No booking required; simply turn up, or visit the Gibraltar Cricket website or Facebook page.

Walking Football

Bayside Sports Complex, Wednesday and Friday mornings. Contact the GFA on 20042941 or visit the Walking Football Gibraltar Facebook page.

Walking Netball

Bishop Fitzgerald Sports Hall, every Thursday during term time at 6.00pm. Contact Moira Gomez at gib_netball@hotmail.com.

Pickleball

Bayside Sports Complex MUGA. Contact the Gibraltar Pickleball Association via their Facebook or Instagram pages, or email pickleballgib@outlook.com.

Table Tennis

A game for everyone, whatever their level. Contact the Gibraltar Table Tennis Association via gtta.gi or their Facebook page.

Physical Activities Association for Mature Older Adults (PAAMOA)

Over 20 specialist land-based exercise classes and 17 water-based classes at the GSLA Accessible Pool and Lathbury Pool. Visit www.paamoa.gi.