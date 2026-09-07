GHA public meeting on Rooke elderly care facility set for Tuesday

The Gibraltar Health Authority will hold a public meeting at the Rooke Building on Tuesday, September 8, at 6pm to explain how the new elderly residential care facility will operate and answer questions from the public.

The Director General of the GHA, Dr Paul Bosio, will give a presentation on the facility, its role within elderly residential services and arrangements for residents moving from Mount Alvernia.

The meeting will also address what the new facility will mean for long-stay patients at St Bernard’s Hospital who have been waiting for a residential setting.

Members of the public will be given an opportunity to ask questions.

The meeting follows public open days at the Rooke Building on September 7, 8 and 9.

Dr Bosio, said: "The Rooke represents a step change in how we deliver elderly residential care. I look forward to speaking about out how the building will operate, how residents will be supported through any move and what this means for those long stay patients currently at St Bernard's Hospital who have been waiting for a proper residential setting. I would encourage residents, families and anyone generally interested to come with their questions. There is no question we are not prepared to take, and the more the public understand about how this facility will run, the better."

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez said: "I was very keen that this

GHA Public Meeting should be held at the Rooke itself, rather than anywhere else. I wanted everyone to see the building for themselves, understand how it will operate and put their questions directly to those responsible for the service. This is a genuinely exciting moment for the future of elderly care in Gibraltar, and I would encourage anyone with an interest in it to attend our public meeting tomorrow [Tuesday]."