Government highlights inclusive recruitment programme for people with disabilities

The Government of Gibraltar has highlighted its Inclusive Recruitment Programme for Persons with Disabilities following the announcement of new vacancies across Government.

The programme is intended to ensure recruitment practices are inclusive, equitable and accessible, while raising awareness of the support available to candidates with disabilities.

The latest vacancies are available on the Government of Gibraltar website.

The programme forms part of the Government’s wider commitment to equal opportunities in employment and is supported by its Inclusive Recruitment Policy.

Under the policy, candidates are considered on their aptitudes, abilities, skills and qualifications.

The Government said the programme is based on the principle that disability should not be a barrier to employment and that candidates with disabilities should have a fair opportunity to demonstrate what they can bring to a role.

Candidates must still meet the relevant criteria for individual posts.

The policy also seeks to ensure that candidates with disabilities are not placed at a substantial disadvantage during recruitment and allows for barriers to be identified and, where appropriate, removed.

Reasonable adjustments can be considered during the recruitment process depending on an individual’s needs.

These can include additional time during interviews or assessments, changes to lighting or the physical environment and providing information in alternative formats.

Adjustments may also be considered in the workplace for employees with disabilities, with the aim of removing or reducing barriers and enabling them to carry out their roles effectively.

The Government said a diverse workforce brought different experiences, perspectives, skills and strengths and that an inclusive working environment would help ensure it could benefit from that talent.