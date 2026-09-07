GibSams sets out Suicide Prevention Month programme

GibSams will mark Suicide Prevention Month this September with a series of community events aimed at encouraging conversations around mental health and suicide prevention and raising awareness of the support available locally.

The programme begins this evening, with the official launch of Suicide Prevention Month at the John Mackintosh Hall from 5.30pm to 7pm.

The event will provide an opportunity to learn more about the work of GibSams, meet members of its team and volunteers and connect with other local charities attending.

From Tuesday, members of the public will also be able to view a display of artwork and specially painted stones created as part of the campaign.

Visitors will be invited to vote for their favourite entry, with the winner decided through the public vote.

GibSams will hold its annual Flag Day on Tuesday, September 8, with volunteers and collection tables across Gibraltar from 9am to 5pm.

The charity will have a presence at the Convent, the Piazza, ICC, Morrisons, Eroski and the World Trade Center.

Members of the public are being encouraged to stop and speak to volunteers, find out more about GibSams and support its work.

On Friday, September 11, schools, workplaces, organisations, families and individuals are being invited to take part in Green Friday by wearing green in support of suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

Participants are also being encouraged to take photographs and share them on social media.

The week’s activities will culminate on Saturday, September 12, with GibSams’ Sunrise of Hope Walks.

Participants will meet at Casemates from 5.30am before setting off on one of two routes, either up the Rock or towards Europa Point, to watch the sunrise.

Both groups will then return to Casemates before gathering for breakfast at Little Rock.

GibSams said the walks were intended as an opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance, support people who may be struggling and promote a message of hope.

The charity is encouraging people across Gibraltar to take part in one or more of the activities during the week, with businesses, schools, community groups and organisations particularly invited to support Green Friday and share their participation on social media.