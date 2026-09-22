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Tue 22nd Sep, 2026

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Local News

36 students complete GHA summer placement programme

By Chronicle Staff
22nd September 2026

Thirty-six A Level students from schools across Gibraltar have completed the 2026 Gibraltar Health Authority Summer Placement Programme, aimed at encouraging young people to consider careers in healthcare.

Students from Bayside, Westside, Prior Park, the Hebrew School and Gibraltar College took part in the two-week placements.

A certificate presentation ceremony was held at St Bernard’s Hospital and attended by the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, and GHA Director General Dr Paul Bosio.

The programme is intended to give students considering healthcare careers practical experience in a clinical environment and an insight into the range of roles available within the GHA.

Participants shadowed healthcare professionals across clinical and non-clinical settings, allowing them to explore areas of interest and gain a better understanding of the responsibilities involved in working in healthcare.

Placements were available in areas including medicine, pathology, dentistry, ophthalmology, radiology, pharmacy, nursing, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy and midwifery.

Nursing students were also able to gain experience across most wards at St Bernard’s Hospital.

The programme included non-clinical opportunities in areas such as IT, data analysis and administration.

The GHA worked with participating schools to select candidates based on factors including academic performance, interests and career aspirations, with students seeking placements in medicine, pathology and dentistry required to demonstrate a strong academic record.

Dr Bosio said the programme provided students with insight into healthcare careers and could help them make informed decisions about their future studies and employment.

Ms Arias-Vasquez said: “This programme is an important part of our longer-term strategy to align the aspirations of our young people with the future workforce needs of Gibraltar.”

“The summer programme gives students early exposure to the wide range of careers available within the GHA, allowing them to make informed academic choices while helping us develop the next generation of local healthcare professionals".

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