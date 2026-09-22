Ten supply bus drivers offered permanent contracts under new agreement

Ten supply drivers at the Gibraltar Bus Company have been offered permanent contracts as part of an agreement with the Gibraltar General and Clerical Association covering employment, recruitment and working conditions.

The agreement was announced following a meeting between the Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, representatives of the GGCA and Gibraltar Bus Company management.

The 10 drivers have been working for the company on a supply basis and will now move onto its permanent establishment.

The Government said the move would provide greater job security for the drivers while giving the company a more stable and experienced workforce.

It said the additional staffing would also help support existing routes and services including the Upper Rock Shuttle, Beach Bus and transport for major events.

The 10 supply vacancies created by the permanent appointments will be filled through a second round of the bus driver training scheme, run jointly by the Ministry for Transport and the Ministry of Employment.

Details of the application process will be announced shortly.

The agreement also includes changes to driver facilities, rest break arrangements and company policies negotiated between the Ministry for Transport, Gibraltar Bus Company management and the GGCA.

These include a new restroom at Market Place and other measures intended to support drivers.

Negotiations between the parties are continuing on pay, conditions and the company’s structure.

Dr Cortes addressed Gibraltar Bus Company employees to inform them of the agreement and future commitments.

He said: “As I told the staff today, I am extremely proud of the Bus Company and of the service that they provide the community.”

“We have engaged positively and constructively with the staff representatives, further improving their conditions, and we will continue together to improve the service we provide the community”.