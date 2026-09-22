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Tue 22nd Sep, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltar Sound Festival returns to The Piazza on Saturday

By Chronicle Staff
22nd September 2026

The Gibraltar Sound Festival will return to The Piazza on Saturday for its fourth edition, with a programme of live music running from 4pm until 1am.

Organised by the Musicians Association of Gibraltar, the free-entry festival on September 26 will feature performances across genres including rock, dance, folk, punk and progressive rock.

The line-up will be predominantly local and is intended to showcase musicians from across Gibraltar’s music scene.

Femme Rock Revolution will headline this year’s festival. The group previously performed to a sold-out audience in March as part of events marking International Women’s Day.

Under Taiga, winners of last year’s Bandslam competition, will also travel from Málaga to perform.

Organisers said the festival was intended to provide a platform for local musicians while giving the public access to a varied programme of live music without an admission charge.

A bar will operate throughout the event, with proceeds helping to cover festival costs and contribute towards future editions.

Those attending are being encouraged to support the event by using the bar during the evening.

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar also thanked the festival’s sponsors and Gibraltar Cultural Services for their support.

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