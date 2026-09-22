Gibraltar launches Nature Positive Tourism pilot

The Gibraltar Tourist Board and the Department of the Environment have launched a Nature Positive Tourism pilot with consultancy ANIMONDIAL to examine how Gibraltar’s tourism sector can develop while protecting the natural environment.

The project will explore the relationship between tourism and Gibraltar’s natural assets, including where the sector depends on healthy ecosystems, where visitor activity may create pressures and where tourism could contribute through conservation, visitor management, investment and nature-positive business practices.

An initial phase will involve representatives from Government, tourism and hospitality businesses, tour and activity operators, marine tourism, transport, business organisations and environmental groups.

Their input will help identify priorities and inform the development of a Gibraltar Nature Positive Tourism Strategic Roadmap.

Daniel Turner, Co-Founder and director of ANIMONDIAL, visited Gibraltar during the week beginning September 14 for a series of stakeholder meetings.

Mr Turner said: ““I am excited about the potential of the Gibraltar Nature Positive Tourism Pilot to demonstrate a new way of thinking about destination management.”

“By putting the ecological condition of a destination at the heart of tourism planning and decision-making, we can help businesses understand how their activities interact with nature and find practical ways to support both a thriving tourism economy and a healthier, more resilient destination.”

The Minister for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Education, Dr John Cortes, said: “Gibraltar’s tourism product has to be at the highest possible level. This is not only in respect of sites and facilities, which we are constantly improving, but in relation to how we manage and interact with our natural environment.”

“Our Nature Reserve is our main attraction, and our macaques the most popular characters. We must ensure that all our natural assets are well looked after and all interactions have animal welfare as the main consideration.”

This project will involve all stakeholders to ensure that this is so.”

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Gibraltar’s natural environment is an integral part of what makes us such a distinctive destination. This project gives us an opportunity to explore how tourism can continue to develop while playing a positive role in protecting the natural assets on which our destination depends.”

The pilot will continue over the coming months, with the findings from the research and stakeholder engagement informing the next stages of the project and identifying opportunities for practical action.