Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

52 youngsters to hike 24km in DofE’s Bronze Award

By Chronicle Staff
11th May 2023

Some 52 participants in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme will take part in a weekend-long hike between Castellar and Jimena de la Frontera on May 13 and 14.

The participants from the Open Award Centre, Prior Park School and The Scouts Association will be undertaking this challenge as a qualifying venture for the Adventurous Journey Section of their Bronze Award programmes.

The participants will carry out activities such as camp craft, undertaking research for group projects, map reading and navigation as well as hiking 24km in the area.

The participants will be self-sufficient during the venture, carrying all their equipment, food and tents and will be spending the night under canvas.

Experienced leaders from the various operators will be supervising the participants throughout the weekend to ensure their safety.

In addition, Accredited Assessors from the national Adventurous Journey Panel shall assess the participants’ abilities to work as a team in achieving the Award's requirements for the Adventurous Journey.

This will be the final venture for these participants before many progress onto the Silver Award for their next challenge.

The Award thanked the Bland Group for their continued support with the transportation requirements without which many of the ventures would not be possible.

They also thanked the Award’s adult volunteers for giving up their free time over the last few months to help train and prepare the participants for this part of the programme as well as accompanying them over the weekend.

For further information, on the venture or the Award, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi

Most Read

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Court highlights Montagu Gardens fire safety but overturns order to remove property extensions

Tue 9th May, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Hardship up close

Tue 9th May, 2023

Local News

U2 look-a-likes visit Gibraltar

Wed 26th Apr, 2023

Local News

Symbolic Casemates protest offers alternative message of peace on Russia’s ‘Victory Day’

Wed 10th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Darkness Into Light raises £4,500 with sunrise walk

11th May 2023

Features
Celebrations mark King Charles III’s coronation

10th May 2023

Features
Governor judges Coronation category in Spring Flower Show

4th May 2023

Features
How to make the Coronation Quiche

3rd May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023