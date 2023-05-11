52 youngsters to hike 24km in DofE’s Bronze Award

Some 52 participants in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme will take part in a weekend-long hike between Castellar and Jimena de la Frontera on May 13 and 14.

The participants from the Open Award Centre, Prior Park School and The Scouts Association will be undertaking this challenge as a qualifying venture for the Adventurous Journey Section of their Bronze Award programmes.

The participants will carry out activities such as camp craft, undertaking research for group projects, map reading and navigation as well as hiking 24km in the area.

The participants will be self-sufficient during the venture, carrying all their equipment, food and tents and will be spending the night under canvas.

Experienced leaders from the various operators will be supervising the participants throughout the weekend to ensure their safety.

In addition, Accredited Assessors from the national Adventurous Journey Panel shall assess the participants’ abilities to work as a team in achieving the Award's requirements for the Adventurous Journey.

This will be the final venture for these participants before many progress onto the Silver Award for their next challenge.

The Award thanked the Bland Group for their continued support with the transportation requirements without which many of the ventures would not be possible.

They also thanked the Award’s adult volunteers for giving up their free time over the last few months to help train and prepare the participants for this part of the programme as well as accompanying them over the weekend.

For further information, on the venture or the Award, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi