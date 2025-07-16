600 young people take part in the GSLA Sports Train programme

The GSLA’s Summer Sports & Leisure Programme 2025 got off to a great start with over 600 young people registered and taking part in the Sports Train programme.

The programme which has been open since schools closed for the summer last week has become an annual event attracting children throughout the summer.

GSLA officials today reminded the public that even with such high numbers it was not too late to sign up “All you need to do is complete a parental consent form or accompany your child on their first visit to the Sports Train Programme.”

There are different sporting and physical activities taking place throughout the week for different age groups, with parents advised to watch out for the different venues for older age groups.

This year the programme includes all main sports facilities using Bayside Sports Complex, Lathbury Sports Complex and for the first time as part of the GSLA’s own programme the Europa Sports Complex, although this has been used by football, cricket and rugby in recent years.

GSLA Sports Train - Different sports every day, fun games, competitions and team building

activities.

Age groups 5 & 6 years and 7 to 8 years - Age-appropriate sporting activities Monday to Friday at the Bayside Sports Complex (BSC), drop offs in the MUGA between 9am and 9.30am and pick up between 12.15pm and 12.30pm.

Age Groups 9 & 10 years and 11 years and over - Mondays and Wednesdays at the Europa Sports Complex (ESC) and Tuesdays at the Europa Beach Volleyball Courts, followed by a swim in the

Europa Pool.

GSLA Sports Leaders level 1 Award for 13- to 15-year-olds taking place Monday to Friday 21st

July to Tuesday 29th July.

Support Leaders are available on the Sports Train Programme to support young people who may require a little extra support to enjoy Sports Train Activities.

Other activities available as part of the overall programme over the next few weeks:

• Table Tennis Summer Camp – BSC.

• Ju Jitsu and self-defence – BSC.

• Mini Basketball - BSC.

• Netball for the younger age group – BSC.

• Introduction to Canoe and Paddle and water safety – BSC.

• Gibraltar Football Association Summer Camps – ESC.

• Cricket Summer Camp – ESC.

• Squash Coaching – ESC.

• Esports Summer Camp – ESC.

• Tennis – Sandpits Tennis Club.

• Sailing Summer Schools – The Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club.

• Arts & Crafts at the Gibratlar Arts Centre – Casemates.

• Junior Dog Handling at Eastern beach dog training area.

• Cultural Activities.

• Mind Body and Soul (MBS) for young adults.

• St John Ambulance – Young First Aider.

For details of all summer sports and leisure activities on the GSLA website www.gsla.gi

For further information on GSLA Sports Train please email sportsdevelopment@gsla.gi