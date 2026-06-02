Youth creativity recognised in Nautilus Project World Oceans Day competition

Hundreds of young people took part in this year’s Nautilus Project World Oceans Day competition, with judges reviewing 330 submissions across a range of categories.

The judging process took more than five hours, alongside onsite visits to assess entries in situ.

The Nautilus Project said the volume of submissions and the standard of work reflected the creativity of the young people taking part.

The judging panel included Finsbury Trust director and main trophy sponsor Bianca Daniell, Nicholas Balban from the Gibraltar Sub-Aqua Club, guest judge Gianna Balban, youth monitors Alexander Sanchez-Soiza and Eva Guillem and Nautilus Project marine biologist Lewis Stagnetto.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Sunborn Hotel on World Ocean Day, Monday June 8.

World Oceans Day competition winners

Lower primary individual

First place: Jaxon Downs, St Paul’s Lower Primary School

Second place: Beth Percival, Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School

Third place: Zayn Ressa, Notre Dame Lower Primary School

Highly commended: Fern Davidson, St Joseph’s Lower Primary School

Highly commended: Sienna Hodges, St Bernard’s Lower Primary School

Lower primary small group

First place: Paula Alumbrera, Yousef Hallal, Mikaela Lau, Thomas Martinez, Bella Del Agua and Ethan Cornelio, St Bernard’s Lower Primary School

Second place: Liam McCarthy-Tavares and Sunanda Punjabi, St Bernard’s Lower Primary School

Third place: Ava Akuma and Riley Garcia, St Joseph’s Lower Primary School

Lower primary classroom

Winner: St Mary’s Lower Primary School learning support facility, for Nautilus Sustainable Birthday Cake

Runner-up: Dynamic Diamonds, Year Two, St Joseph’s Lower Primary School, for Where Youth Lead, Oceans Win

Lower primary year group

First place: Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School, Year One

Second place: St Paul’s Lower Primary School, Year Two

Third place: St Joseph’s Lower Primary School, Year Two

Upper primary individual

First place: Isabella Cuesta, St Anne’s Upper Primary School

Second place: Batsheva Wahnich, Hebrew Primary School, Year Four

Third place: Joshua Beniso, Hebrew Primary School, Year Four

Upper primary year group

First place: Loreto Convent School, Year Five

Runner-up: Hebrew Primary School, Year Four

Secondary school individual

First place: Leah Duarte, Bayside School, for Whale Shark Spoon

Second place: Adrianne Durante, Westside School

Third place: Lucia Peacock, Bayside School

Secondary school year group

First place: Gibraltar College, Level One

Overall school winners

First place: St Anne’s Upper Primary School

Second place: Notre Dame Lower Primary School

Third place: St Paul’s Lower Primary School

Highly commended: St Joseph’s Lower Primary School

The Nautilus Project also named Cameron Byrne as its Youth Volunteer of the Year.

Sustainable Christmas Decoration competition winners 2025

Lower primary school

First place: Fraser Young, St Joseph’s Lower Primary School, for Gingerbread Stick House

Second place: Jonah Palao, St Joseph’s Lower Primary School, for Pinecone Fish

Third place: Sonny Sheppard Capurro Symons, St Joseph’s Lower Primary School, for Santa’s Egg Carton Sleigh

Classroom award

First place: St Mary’s Lower Primary School learning support facility, for Toilet Roll Nutcracker

Upper primary school

First place: Alma Belle Baharal, St Bernard’s Upper Primary School, for Underwater Nemo

Second place: Lauren Slater, Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School, for Seashell Bauble

Third place: Callum Hayward, St Anne’s Upper Primary School, for Toilet Roll Wreath

Highly commended: Noah Trinidad, St Anne’s Upper Primary School, for Sea Glass Snowman

School award

First place: Bishop Fitzgerald School, for Bishop Express

Secondary school

First place: Adrianne Durante, Westside School, for Crab Coaster

University category

First place: Dante Jimenez, for Nudibranch Bauble

Nautilus School MedOceanHeroes, July 2025 to June 2026

The Nautilus Project also recognised its School MedOceanHeroes for the 2025/26 academic year.

St Paul’s Lower Primary School: Oren Canepa and Seth Sebtaoui

St Joseph’s Lower Primary School: Zak Bokhari

St Joseph’s Upper Primary School: Alma Bokhari and Anna Borrell

Hebrew Primary School: Shlomo Brenig

Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School: Valentino Ferro-Aleman and Millie Montiel

Notre Dame Lower Primary School: William Oliveira and Jaxson Navas

St Anne’s Upper Primary School: James King, Noah Trinidad, Madison Navas and Laura Wyatt