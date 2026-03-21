A day to remember as Gibraltar rugby took on 34th ranked Sweden

As the crowds started to arrive on Saturday morning, just after noon, it was obvious this was a special occasion for rugby.

This was a very different crowd to that seen at football. A larger contingent of expats, many of whom had historical links with local rugby, mixed among the now growing homegrown player community. From Line Wall Road through to Europa Point, the regular bus service at times had to deny entry to waiting passengers as buses became cramped heading south.

With a large crowd expected, many chose to leave their personal transport behind, making it a busy period for the local bus company, which had not announced any additional services for the day.

Such is the infancy of international rugby on the Rock that even the smallest details form part of the overall assessment of events, many still requiring fine-tuning as the sport learns through experience.

One issue had already been addressed—importantly to the satisfaction of players from both sides, including the visitors. The announcement just twenty-four hours before the match that there would be no line markings was not only met by the Gibraltar head coach with a pragmatic “we will just get on with the game and work through it as we go,” but was also accepted favourably by the visitors, who did not raise it as a concern. The wider background, however, remains an issue requiring deeper attention—something we will explore further in the coming days as we examine the “lines dispute.”

It was not quite the sunny Gibraltar many had hoped for. Drizzling rain prior to the match, combined with a cold breeze, made it feel more like British weather than southern Europe. Yet this did not deter fans from attending what was Gibraltar’s biggest international rugby fixture.

As head coach Lee Fortey had indicated just twenty-four hours earlier, there was a sense of optimism within Gibraltar rugby. Seven or eight players progressing from youth ranks into the senior team contributed to a positive outlook for the future. Although this was only Gibraltar’s second official international friendly under Rugby Europe membership, the team had stepped into the European rugby scene on its own terms. Years of preparation for acceptance into Rugby Europe, although long in coming, had allowed the association to begin building the infrastructure needed to develop the game.

The allocation of Europa Sports Stadium as a home ground—albeit now shared with football—alongside a second pitch at Lathbury (though not suitable for official internationals due to not meeting World Rugby safety standards), provided facilities far removed from the days when the sport operated out of Devil’s Tower Camp.

There is still much work to be done. However, as Europa Point once again began to fill with rugby supporters, families, and friends, there was a clear sense of expectation. The sport had been legitimised, and Sweden’s presence on the Rock underlined the fulfilment of a long journey.

Ranked 34th in the world, Sweden arrived as part of their preparations for crucial Rugby Europe Trophy matches just a fortnight away. Gibraltar was seen as an opponent capable of providing both a challenge and suitable preparation conditions. Their recent victory over Finland added further weight to that perception.

In the stands and across the terraces, the atmosphere differed markedly from football. There was little segregation, a single entrance point, and minimal security presence. Rugby, not associated with the hooliganism or intense rivalries that have long followed football, offered a more relaxed environment. Children played on the terraces while opposition fans, though few, moved freely with their flags.

This was a family-oriented ambience Gibraltar rugby is keen to promote. Even the open availability of beer was embraced rather than hidden. “We sell beer… but you don’t get the hooliganism or fighting you get in other sports,” remarked the GRFU president, unconcerned by criticisms often levelled at the sport.

The aim is clear: to create an environment where attending a match feels like a day out in town.

The one-third-full stands soon became half full as the national anthem signalled the start of the match. Many who had gathered in the warmth of the clubhouse—including parliamentarians who have shown support for rugby while criticising football—stepped out to watch.

The stands, however, still fell short of the levels seen in other international sporting events in Gibraltar, such as football, hockey, and netball, where near-capacity crowds for senior national teams are more common.

⸻

Match Action

Sweden, ranked 34th, started strongly. Gibraltar, in their red and white hoops, were immediately pushed back and forced to defend in the early stages.

The first clearance from defence gave Gibraltar a moment to regroup. There was little disruption caused by the absence of line markings early on, with players simply getting on with the game.

Holding firm near the halfway line, Gibraltar threatened to intercept and counter. They soon found themselves with a chance to open the scoring through a penalty, but the ball curled inches wide of the post.

Sweden were forced to defend deep as Gibraltar pressed forward. A pause in play due to injuries gave Sweden a chance to regain composure.

They capitalised soon after, breaking down the flank and forcing a lineout just metres from the try line. Yet Gibraltar responded brilliantly—holding their line before intercepting and sprinting from halfway to score a stunning try. The conversion edged over, giving Gibraltar a 7–0 lead.

Momentum stayed with Gibraltar as they pushed back into Sweden’s half. However, Sweden soon demonstrated their quality, intercepting and driving play close to the posts before converting to level the score.

As drizzle returned and spectators sought shelter, Sweden began to impose their physical game. Their experience showed, and gaps began to appear in Gibraltar’s defence. A second try, though not converted, put Sweden ahead 7–12.

A third followed soon after, stretching the lead to 7–17.

Gibraltar regrouped and pushed Sweden back, earning a lineout deep in opposition territory. Although Sweden regained possession, Gibraltar struck again with an intercept, winning a penalty which they converted to close the gap to 10–17.

Sweden responded before halftime, extending their lead to 10–22.

⸻

The halftime break did little to change the atmosphere. Despite the scoreline, fans continued to enjoy the occasion. Children played in the clubhouse, families gathered for refreshments, and staff moved through the stands collecting rubbish.

Meanwhile, Gibraltar regrouped in the changing room, receiving instructions and recovering from a physically demanding first half against a side preparing for competitive European fixtures.

Discussion around the “lines dispute” was minimal, though questions remained about communication between the associations in the lead-up to the match.

⸻

The second half began with renewed energy from Gibraltar, who pressed Sweden deep into their half. A penalty was converted early, narrowing the score to 13–22.

Sweden responded by increasing pressure, but Gibraltar defended with discipline and composure, pushing their opponents back.

A powerful Swedish scrum exposed gaps, leading to sustained pressure and eventually another try—though the conversion was missed.

As the match progressed, Sweden’s physical advantage became more apparent. Two further tries saw them extend their lead significantly, ultimately securing a 13–48 victory.

Strong refereeing ensured the scoreline did not become even more one-sided in the closing stages.

Gibraltar, despite their determination and resilience, were unable to overcome the challenge on the day.

The match, however, proved an exciting occasion—one that left many eager for more.

Watch out for further features on Gibraltar rugby’s lead up to the match and the “line dispute”.