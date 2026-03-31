A late goal gives Latvia the win against Gibraltar

Latvia 1-0 Gibraltar (agg. 2-0 for Latvia )

Gibraltar will remain in League D of the Nations League after a second 1-0 defeat against Latvia in the play offs. A positive, offensive performance by Gibraltar was however to leave positive signs for the future. Showing composure among what is a young transitional squad.

It was another important early evening kick-off for Gibraltar against Latvia, this time in Riga. Graeme Torrilla, captaining the side for the second consecutive match, led his team out for what was a crucial second leg of the Nations League play-off. Gibraltar arrived a goal behind after the first leg, with everything still to play for.

With De Barr, Jolley and Annesley back in the squad and starting eleven, it looked like a reinforced side. The return of De Barr provided additional flair in the attacking midfield area, something Gibraltar had at times lacked in the first leg.

It was not a sell-out crowd in Riga, with many empty seats highlighting that the host nation were facing their own problems. After a disastrous spell of results, Italian coach Paolo Nicolato was facing heavy criticism and the prospect of an early end to his contract if the team failed to stay in League C of the Nations League.

Gibraltar set out to attack from kick-off but were almost immediately pushed back before stepping up again in numbers — something rarely seen during the Ribas era. Scott Wiseman’s more offensive philosophy was evident from the early moments of the second leg.

It was the first time that the likes of Richards and Annesley were playing in their natural positions. Richards operated further forward, with Jolley in defence, and Annesley taking a more central defensive role.

After five minutes, Latvia were punished for a harsh tackle on Daniel Bent. Scanlon’s ball was cleared, but the rebound fell to De Barr, whose shot was blocked by the defence.

After an early ten-minute offensive spell, a misunderstanding between Jolley and Hankins gave away a corner, with Gibraltar for the first time penned into their own half. Annesley required treatment for a nosebleed, leaving Gibraltar temporarily with ten men. Gibraltar absorbed the pressure while he was being treated.

On 12 minutes, De Barr saw a shot diverted for a corner. Moments later, he set up Scanlon, whose effort forced a save.

Latvia began to slow the pace and break up Gibraltar’s pressure, playing short passes at the back as they regrouped.

A corner that Gibraltar struggled to clear forced Hankins into a fine save on 17 minutes. The following corner was guided off target.

On 20 minutes, another Latvian corner was won in the air but again went off target. Gibraltar, however, were matching their hosts, with very little between the two sides.

On 24 minutes, a floated free-kick into Gibraltar’s penalty area caused a chaotic scramble as the hosts began to increase the tempo.

Gibraltar kept their composure and, playing to their own strengths rather than reacting to their opponents, took the game back to Latvia.

By the half-hour mark, Gibraltar were again on the front foot, pressing Latvia back into their half. A stray pass across the pitch, however, handed possession back and allowed Latvia to regain ground.

Moments later, another mistake — a clearance by Hankins striking Jolley’s head — conceded a corner. Latvia had a free header that went just over the bar, again exposing Gibraltar’s vulnerability from set pieces.

On 33 minutes, De Barr broke down the flank and, as he entered the penalty area, was brought down. VAR ruled against him, with no penalty awarded. It mirrored a similar incident in the first leg, again going against Gibraltar.

De Barr was later booked on 39 minutes — somewhat harshly — after having been fouled several times earlier in the half. He was brought down twice more shortly after, with no cards shown.

Gibraltar pushed Latvia back, but several lofted balls into the penalty area were overhit as they struggled to deliver a final product.

On 45 minutes, Latvia thought they had scored from a corner, forcing the ball in amid handball claims. However, after a VAR review, the goal was ruled out, this time in Gibraltar’s favour.

Gibraltar went into the half-time break goalless but having delivered a positive first-half performance.

Keeping faith in his starting eleven, Scott Wiseman named an unchanged side for the second half.

Latvia won an early free-kick near the corner flag within the first minute, testing Gibraltar’s defence straight away. They started the second half pressing high, briefly pinning Gibraltar back.

Gibraltar responded by closing ranks, pressing higher and regaining possession, breaking Latvia’s momentum.

Ronan received a yellow card after stopping a counter-attack as Gibraltar were caught pushing forward.

De Barr continued to take heavy challenges, with little action from the referee beyond awarding fouls.

With Latvia’s early momentum halted, the match became a tight midfield battle. The pace slowed as both sides cancelled each other out, with play largely confined to the middle third around the 65-minute mark.

Latvia created a chance, sending a ball across goal — their first real attempt after a prolonged spell in midfield.

Bent was then shown a yellow card, followed shortly after by another for Gibraltar, this time to Lucas Scanlon, in what again seemed a harsh decision.

On 67 minutes, Latvia broke into Gibraltar’s penalty area three-on-three, but Lope closed the gap well, forcing the shot high.

As the match entered the final twenty minutes, Latvia began to find more space in dangerous areas.

On 72 minutes, Ronan was replaced by the younger Scanlon brother. At just sixteen, it was a significant moment for the young Burnley academy player.

Two minutes later, Hankins comfortably collected a header at the near post after Lopez had been beaten in the air.

Latvia’s increased tempo made it difficult for Gibraltar to push forward in search of the crucial equaliser.

Gibraltar began to retain possession more, looking for openings. With ten minutes remaining, they continued to press, but each forward push left them exposed to counter-attacks.

Hankins watched a header drift across his goalmouth during one such break.

De Barr, now wearing the armband after Torrilla’s substitution, won a foul. His floated delivery was controlled by Lope, and substitute Borge sent a half-volley over the bar — Gibraltar’s first real second-half chance.

Another foul on De Barr went unpunished, highlighting the inconsistency in bookings, with Latvia appearing to escape several cautions.

On 86 minutes, Gibraltar applied pressure, with Bent’s effort gathered by the goalkeeper.

Latvia finally received a yellow card on 88 minutes following a moment of friction with Pozo, who was also booked. The hosts attempted to provoke further incidents to waste time, but players like Borge and Bent kept their composure.

Flares were lit as the final minutes approached, with smoke drifting across the pitch. Hankins indicated it was affecting his visibility.

Hankins produced three important interventions in the final minute — first coming out to clear a break, then making two strong saves as conditions worsened.

However, in stoppage time, Latvia delivered the decisive blow. In the 93rd minute, they broke forward and scored from close range, catching Gibraltar exposed as they pushed for a goal.

With a 2-0 aggregate victory, Latvia retained their place in League C, while Gibraltar will return to League D.

Despite the result, the more offensive style shown across the play-offs offers a positive sign for Gibraltar’s future.