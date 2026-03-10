Accordionist Ksenija Sidorova to perform in Gibraltar recital

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society will host a recital by internationally acclaimed accordionist Ksenija Sidorova today, Wednesday, March 11 at 8pm at the Convent Ballroom.

The solo concert will feature a programme spanning several centuries and musical styles, from Baroque works to contemporary compositions, showcasing the versatility of the accordion.

The programme will open with Philip Glass’s Glassworks: Opening, followed by Johann Sebastian Bach’s Adagio in D Minor, BWV 974, Bach’s reworking of an oboe concerto by Alessandro Marcello.

Other works in the first half include Sergey Akhunov’s Sketch III, Gabriela Montero’s Beyond Bach (arranged by G. Morton and Ksenija Sidorova), and Fazıl Say’s Three Ballades, Op.12.

The second half of the recital will feature Isaac Albéniz’s Asturias (Leyenda) from Suite Española No.1, Astor Piazzolla’s Chau, Paris!, Franck Angelis’ Fantaisie on A. Piazzolla’s theme ‘Chiquilín de Bachín’, Sergey Voitenko’s Revelation, Alexey Arkhipovsky’s Cinderella, and Alfred Schnittke’s Revis Fairy Tale.

Ernest Gomez, Chairman of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ksenija Sidorova to Gibraltar.”

“She is one of the most dynamic and inspiring musicians performing today, and this recital promises to showcase the extraordinary expressive range of the accordion.”

“It is a rare opportunity for our audience to experience such artistry at close quarters in the magnificent surroundings of The Convent Ballroom.”

Born in Riga, Sidorova began playing the accordion at the age of six and later studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London under Owen Murray.

She was named an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music in 2016 and became a Fellow in 2021.

Sidorova is widely recognised as a leading ambassador for the classical accordion, performing internationally and expanding the instrument’s repertoire through new commissions and collaborations.

Her recent recordings include Crossroads (2024) and Piazzolla Reflections (2021).

Tickets are priced at £25 and are available online at www.buytickets.gi. A limited number of £12 tickets are available for senior citizens, and student tickets are available free of charge through the John Mackintosh Hall at 308 Main Street.

Further information is available on +350 200 72134 or +350 56011000, by email at tgpsociety@gmail.com, or online at www.philharmonic.gi