Action4schools completes 120th water well in Sierra Leone

Local charity Action4schools-Sierra Leone has completed its newest water well, bringing the total number delivered by the organisation since 2013 to 120.

The project was delivered in partnership with UK charity Wellfound and funded through donations raised during GBC’s Open Day in December 2024.

The charity’s founder, Jimmy Bruzon, said the achievement was significant and noted that this was the second water well funded by the Open Day Trust.

The trust previously supported the charity’s 100th well at the Omega Junior School in Newton.

Mr Bruzon said the new well will provide safe, clean drinking water to more than 900 residents in the village of Mokoleh in the Moyamba region.

He also thanked the Gibraltar community for its continued support for initiatives such as the GBC Open Day, which he said had an impact both locally and abroad through projects including the latest water well.

For more information, visit www.action4schools.gi.

Donations to Action4schools-Sierra Leone can be made to NatWest Bank, Line Wall, Gibraltar, account number 48084352, sort code 60-60-60.

The charity can also be contacted by WhatsApp on 57631000.