Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 31st May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Action4schools completes 120th water well in Sierra Leone

By Chronicle Staff
31st May 2026

Local charity Action4schools-Sierra Leone has completed its newest water well, bringing the total number delivered by the organisation since 2013 to 120.

The project was delivered in partnership with UK charity Wellfound and funded through donations raised during GBC’s Open Day in December 2024.

The charity’s founder, Jimmy Bruzon, said the achievement was significant and noted that this was the second water well funded by the Open Day Trust.

The trust previously supported the charity’s 100th well at the Omega Junior School in Newton.

Mr Bruzon said the new well will provide safe, clean drinking water to more than 900 residents in the village of Mokoleh in the Moyamba region.

He also thanked the Gibraltar community for its continued support for initiatives such as the GBC Open Day, which he said had an impact both locally and abroad through projects including the latest water well.

For more information, visit www.action4schools.gi.

Donations to Action4schools-Sierra Leone can be made to NatWest Bank, Line Wall, Gibraltar, account number 48084352, sort code 60-60-60.

The charity can also be contacted by WhatsApp on 57631000.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

DPC approves Western Seafront reclamation despite residents’ objections

Thu 28th May, 2026

Local News

DPC approves sewage treatment plant

Thu 28th May, 2026

Local News

Armed Forces minister points to Rock’s ‘pivotal role’ as UK prepares for mine-clearing mission in Strait of Hormuz

Sun 24th May, 2026

Local News

Govt issues customs guidance for post-treaty procedures 

Tue 26th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Fashion collective showcases sustainable designs at John Mackintosh Hall

31st May 2026

Features
Peregrine falcon rescued from sea after being found injured near Rosia Bay

28th May 2026

Features
World Turtle Day highlights threats facing marine turtles in Mediterranean

28th May 2026

Features
Stirling Castle and evacuation memories 

27th May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026