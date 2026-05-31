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Sun 31st May, 2026

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Features

Fashion collective showcases sustainable designs at John Mackintosh Hall

Photos by Mark Galliano

By Chronicle Staff
31st May 2026

The Gibraltar Fashion Collective recently presented ‘Maison Renaissance: Rebirth Begins at Home’, a creative fashion showcase and exhibition celebrating sustainability, collaboration and local artistic talent.

Held at the John Mackintosh Hall Courtyard and Galleries, the project brought together 13 designers aged between 10 and 75.

Participants transformed domestic and preloved textiles, including curtains, bedsheets and discarded fabrics, into original fashion pieces, highlighting the links between fashion and sustainability.

The evening opened with platinum sponsor Marble Arc, which presented its latest summer fashion collection before the collective designers took to the catwalk.

This year’s project marked the third year of collaboration with Dorcas Fashion Academy, with additional design development support from designer Macarena Yague.

The showcase featured runway presentations, photography, installations and exhibition displays.
It brought together designers, models, photographers, hair and makeup artists, and other creatives from across the community in a celebration of self-expression and collaboration.

The Gibraltar Fashion Collective thanked its supporting sponsors and collaborators, including Saccone and Speed, Travel Counsellors-Christian Mascarenas, The Wine Shop and Mark Galliano Photography.

This year’s participating designers were Aicha Benyahya, Annabella Charvetto Parody, Alexa Figueras Garcia, Brenda Crawford, Charlene Figueras, Grace Manfred, Jane Langdon, Mireille Dalli, Phoebe Noble, Shirley Samtani and Stefan Garcia.

Founder Charlene Figueras said: “The project is about giving creatives a platform, encouraging new designers to accept the challenge, come on board, and celebrate their self-expression through creativity and fashion.”

“It’s been amazing to see people of different ages and skill levels supporting one another and bringing their ideas to life.”

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