Action4schools funds New Year’s party for Sierra Leone orphanage

Local charity Action4schools has funded a New Year’s party for children at the Advance Orphanage School in Makeni, Sierra Leone.

The charity has been supporting the orphans and the wider community around the school for many years, having paid for regular medical treatment, built a water well and a set of latrines funded by donors in Gibraltar, and sponsored sports days and Christmas parties in the past.

Action4schools chairman Jimmy Bruzon said the parties were vital in giving the children positive memories.

Mr Bruzon said: “These children have literally nothing and nothing to look forward to not even at Christmas due to the difficult family circumstances they are in and the abject poverty that surrounds them.”

“We try to make their lives better if only for a couple of days a year by funding parties and school sports days and paying for lunches at exam days.”

“We generally use standing order funds to pay for such events which bring much joy to the children and I would like to encourage anyone who can to set up a bank standing order so that we may continue to make a difference to more needy children.”

“Regular donations bring constant positive change to those most in need, 100% guaranteed.”

More information is available at www.action4schools.gi

Donations can be made to Action4schools

Sierra Leone, Bank Account 48084352,

Sort Code 60-60-60,

NatWest Bank, Line Wall, Gibraltar.

Or via WhatsApp on 57631000.