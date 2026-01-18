Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 18th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Action4schools funds New Year’s party for Sierra Leone orphanage

By Chronicle Staff
18th January 2026

Local charity Action4schools has funded a New Year’s party for children at the Advance Orphanage School in Makeni, Sierra Leone.

The charity has been supporting the orphans and the wider community around the school for many years, having paid for regular medical treatment, built a water well and a set of latrines funded by donors in Gibraltar, and sponsored sports days and Christmas parties in the past.

Action4schools chairman Jimmy Bruzon said the parties were vital in giving the children positive memories.

Mr Bruzon said: “These children have literally nothing and nothing to look forward to not even at Christmas due to the difficult family circumstances they are in and the abject poverty that surrounds them.”

“We try to make their lives better if only for a couple of days a year by funding parties and school sports days and paying for lunches at exam days.”

“We generally use standing order funds to pay for such events which bring much joy to the children and I would like to encourage anyone who can to set up a bank standing order so that we may continue to make a difference to more needy children.”

“Regular donations bring constant positive change to those most in need, 100% guaranteed.”

More information is available at www.action4schools.gi

Donations can be made to Action4schools

Sierra Leone, Bank Account 48084352,
Sort Code 60-60-60,
NatWest Bank, Line Wall, Gibraltar.

Or via WhatsApp on 57631000.

Most Read

Local News

A family’s loss becomes lasting legacy through organ donation

Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Local News

Planning begins for 2026 and 2027 solar eclipses over Gibraltar

Fri 16th Jan, 2026

Local News

Govt invites proposals to redevelop AHQ Building and Rosia Bay

Wed 14th Jan, 2026

Local News

Public invited to comment on Westview Park reclamation plan

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

Local News

Parents receive guidance as Govt to introduce school phone ban soon

Thu 15th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Royal Navy submarine sails into port

17th January 2026

Local News
St Joseph’s Lower Primary links Africa topic to local charity work

16th January 2026

Local News
Planning begins for 2026 and 2027 solar eclipses over Gibraltar

16th January 2026

Local News
Govt invites proposals to revamp port cruise facilities

16th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026