Wed 10th Apr, 2024

ADVERTORIAL Calypso Tours wins top Cruise Industry Award

By Guest Contributor
10th April 2024

Azamara the upmarket cruise line, celebrated its 2023 Tour Operator Awards ceremony, hosting over 18 companies and more than 40 participants at the company’s headquarters in Florida, during SeaTrade Cruise Global in Miami.

Gibraltar based company Calypso Tours, part of the MH Bland Group, won the award for Partner of the Year 2023.

The cruise line honours the international tour operators and partners that help Azamara immerse guests in unique destinations and cultures across the globe. Exclusive and complimentary to Azamara guests, AzAmazing Evenings are uniquely tailored to each location and designed to connect guests to the local culture of a destination through local talent, performances, and cuisines, and on many occasions hosted in historic venues.

Henry Catania, Director of Calypso Tours and Travel Services said, “This is a great honour for the company and we thank Azamara for recognising the hard working team at Calypso Tours and the MH Bland Group. We are dedicated to providing the highest levels of service to our clients and we are proud of our continuing achievements both at our home in Gibraltar and in all our markets worldwide.”

Established in Gibraltar as a port agency by Marcus Henry Bland in 1810, MH Bland & Co Ltd has an unrivalled history and tradition in Gibraltar and beyond. In recent years, the company has seen a dynamic expansion of its interests in the marine and tourism section sectors.
MH Bland prides itself on its extended family values and seeks to maintain its presence at the forefront of the markets within it operates.
MH Bland is an engine room of Gibraltar’s continued commercial success and resilience.
https://www.mhbland.com/calypso-tours/
https://www.mhbland.com/

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and its latest ship, Azamara Onward, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara aims to Change the Way You Sea, through its commitment to creating immersive experiences for guests through longer stays, more overnights and night touring for a deeper and more meaningful travel experience. Guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, cultural events and can take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program.
https://www.azamara.com/home

